Pirates Get Good Injury News on Brandon Lowe

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were worried about losing one of their best players, but recent news shows that those fears were overblown. Pirates second b

Apr 13, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates second baseman Brandon Lowe circles the bases on a three run home run against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates were worried about losing one of their best players, but recent news shows that those fears were overblown.the 6-3 loss to the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on June 6, after he fouled a ball off of his knee in the top of the ninth inning that required medical staff to help him off the field. General manager Ben Cherington said that Lowe didn't suffer a serious injury and that they're hoping to see him back for their next series vs. the Los Angeles Dodgers at PNC Park, June 9-11.

"Knock on wood, good news, overall with Brandon," Cherington said on the Pirates Insider Show on 93.7 The Fan. "Tests last night were negative for any sort of fracture. He got hit pretty good, he's pretty sore and right now, we're looking at this as a day-to-day thing and hopeful that we'll see him back in there against the Dodgers at some point.

"The Pirates will surely be happy that Lowe won't miss too much time and they'll have him back in the lineup later this week. Make sure to visit Pirates OnSI for the latest news, updates, interviews and insight on the Pittsburgh Pirates! Dominic writes for Pittsburgh Pirates On SI, Pittsburgh Panthers Pn SI and also, Pittsburgh Steelers On SI.

A Pittsburgh native, Dominic grew up watching Pittsburgh Sports and wrote for The Pitt News as an undergraduate at the University of Pittsburgh, covering Pitt Athletics. He would write for Pittsburgh Sports Now after college and has years of experience covering sports across Pittsburgh.





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