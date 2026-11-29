PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Pirates' catcher room looks different from what it used to, following the trade of Henry Davis. The Pirates sent Davis to the Arizon

Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. receives a new ball from the umpire during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at PNC Park.

Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe Pirates decided they would go in a different direction for the 2027 season, and they'll look for others to step up.with the New York Yankees at the 2025 deadline as a right-handed power-hitting catcher who would give the team some added offensive production at the position. Flores only played in seven games in 2025, but got more opportunities in 2026, where he showed that he belonged in the major leagues.

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He hit .264/.331/.527 for an OPS of .858 in 47 games, with 39 hits, six doubles, 11 home runs and 25 RBI and displaying the right-handed power the Pirates envisioned him doing. Sep 20, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Rafael Flores Jr. hits a game winning two run home run against the Kansas City Royals during the eighth inning at PNC Park.