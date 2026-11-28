Armed pirates seize two cargo ships near Somalia and Yemen. MSCIO and UKMTO warn of rising maritime risks in the Gulf of Aden during heightened regional conflict.

The Maritime Security Centre for the Indian Ocean ( MSCIO) and the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations ( UKMTO) issued urgent security alerts on Saturday regarding two separate armed piracy incidents in the Gulf of Aden. These coordinated reports confirm that armed assailants seized control of merchant vessels in two distinct locations, underscoring the persistent and growing danger to commercial shipping lanes in one of the world's most critical waterways.

The MSCIO, which operates as part of the European Union's naval Operation Atalanta, reported that six armed pirates boarded a merchant vessel at approximately 0655 GMT. The attack occurred roughly 120 nautical miles northwest of Bosaso, a major port city in Somalia. The agency confirmed that the crew members successfully sought refuge in the vessel's citadel, a reinforced secure compartment designed to protect the crew during boarding attempts or armed attacks.

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No injuries were reported among the crew members of the vessel attacked near Bosaso. However, the MSCIO emphasized that the incident remains a severe security breach. The agency stated that Operation Atalanta is currently investigating the incident and has advised all vessels operating in the area to maintain heightened vigilance. Crews are instructed to follow established maritime security procedures and immediately report any suspicious activity to relevant authorities.

Simultaneously, the UKMTO agency confirmed a second incident involving a cargo ship. According to their report, pirates boarded and took control of the vessel at 0630 GMT. This attack took place approximately 64 nautical miles southwest of Balhaf, a coastal location in Yemen. The UKMTO stated that authorities had been informed of the boarding and advised vessels in the area to proceed with extreme caution.

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The Gulf of Aden serves as a strategically vital choke point connecting the Arabian Sea and Indian Ocean to the Red Sea through the Bab al Mandab Strait. Situated between Yemen to the north and Somalia to the south, this waterway has seen a significant rise in piracy incidents over the past year. Analysts link this increase to broader geopolitical tensions and the fragile state of security in the Horn of Africa region.

Regional instability has been further exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Yemen. The Houthi militia, which has controlled much of northern Yemen including the capital Sanaa, has been involved in escalating hostilities since July. This marks the most extensive fighting since a UN-brokered truce brought relative calm in 2022. As clashes intensified in September, Houthi forces seized key areas in Taiz province and advanced toward Mayun Island in the Bab al Mandab Strait.

The security landscape is complicated by the broader Middle East war triggered by US-Israeli strikes on Iran since February. Ships in and around the Arabian Peninsula have frequently found themselves in the crossfire of these regional hostilities. The Houthi militia has previously utilized drones and missiles to disrupt shipping in the Red Sea, adding to the complexity of maritime risks in the area.

In response to the deteriorating situation, government forces launched Operation Dawn of Yemen this week. This military operation aims to retake Houthi militia-held territory and restore control over strategically important areas. While Saudi Arabia's ambassador to Yemen claimed in October that the Bab al Mandab Strait had been cleared of Houthi forces, these recent piracy incidents suggest that security challenges persist.

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International shipping companies and naval forces must remain alert to this evolving security environment. The convergence of traditional piracy and modern military conflict creates a highly complex operational zone. The UKMTO and MSCIO continue to monitor the situation closely, providing essential real-time alerts for captains navigating these dangerous waters.

The safety of commercial vessels depends on strict adherence to security best practices and continuous preparedness. The incidents off the coasts of Somalia and Yemen serve as a stark indicator of the risks ahead. Until the root causes of piracy and regional conflict are addressed, vigilance remains the primary defense for global trade routes passing through the Gulf of Aden.