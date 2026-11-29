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A tent for the Pirate Toy Fund drive in Perinton is pictured, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2026. teamed up with Perinton Ambulance for day two of the toy drive, hoping to make sure as many kids receive a gift this holiday season.

The toy fund coordinates drives all across the Rochester region, collecting toys that it distributes to hospitals, first responders, and other agencies.

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"I remember when I started this organization 22 years ago, I played Santa Claus and went to this little girl's room. She was so sick, but for one moment that toy took her pain away," said Otto Harnischfeger, the executive director of the Pirate Toy Fund.