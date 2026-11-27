Charlie Herbert has spent the past six years collecting toys for the Pirate Toy Fund, a local nonprofit that distributes toys to children in need throughout the year, including those in the hospital.

Irondequoit, N.Y. — A 7-year-old boy is helping bring smiles to children in need, one toy at a time. , a local nonprofit that distributes toys to children in need throughout the year, including those in the hospital.

“I do it because the other kids that don't have any toys, well, toys bring smiles to other kids,” Charlie said. “So that's why I'm doing it. ” Charlie distributes homemade flyers throughout his Irondequoit neighborhood, encouraging neighbors to donate toys. His efforts have yielded nearly 500 toys so far, and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

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His mother, Meghan Herbert, said the donations can make a difference for both children and their families.