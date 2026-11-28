Black Friday kicks off the 31st anniversary of Pirate Toy Fund's toy drive. Every child deserves to feel special during the holidays. The Pirate Toy Fund is looking to collect 30,000 toys in nine days.

Every child deserves to feel special during the holiday, and the Pirate Toy Fund is looking to collect 30,000 toys in nine days for Rochester children in hospitals and families in need. 13WHAM's Chris Lopez stops by Barnes & Noble in Webster to speak with local businesses partnering with Pirate Toy Fund this year and kids in the community donating toys for their peers.

A home in Henrietta has been deemed uninhabitable after a garage fire spread to two homes. This weekend will be a homecoming of sorts for Greece Athena grad Riley Catena as he leads the Notre Dame Fighting Irish onto the field at Syracuse University. An 80-year-old woman was fatally struck by a pickup truck while crossing the street in LeRoy, according to Police Chief Greg Kellogg.

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Rochester police are asking for the public's help locating a suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier this month on the city's west side. The holiday shopping rush is in full swing, and for some that means getting out early to score deals and take in the experience.