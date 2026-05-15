Pippa Middleton's Husband Bans Ramblers From Walking on His Estate's Path

The hedge fund manager husband of Pippa Middleton has said his family's 'high-public profile' justifies banning ramblers from walking on a footpath on their £15million estate. James Matthews and the sister of the Princess of Wales are battling with Britain's walking charity over access to a footpath on their 145-acre sprawling property.

The hedge fund manager husband of Pippa Middleton has said his family's 'high-public profile' justifies banning ramblers from walking on a footpath on their £15million estate.

James Matthews and the sister of the Princess of Wales, who live in the Grade I-listed Barton Court in Berkshire with their three children, are battling with Britain's walking charity over access to a footpath on their 145-acre sprawling property. Residents in the picturesque village of Kintbury have accused them of being 'arrogant' and 'alienating the community' by seeking to cut off a path which some claim has been used for generations.

They say the path, Mill Lane, was always left open by the estate's former owner - the late Habitat founder Sir Terence - on the understanding that it could be used as a public passageway, but the royal-related couple claim it has never been open to the public and cite security and privacy issues with keeping it open. They installed electric gates and signs reading 'Private: No Public Access' and 'No Trespassing' at both ends of the path, when they moved in.

Thirty-five residents, backed by The Ramblers' Association, appealed to West Berkshire Council to have the lane declared a public right of way - but Ms Middleton and her husband have pushed back. A six-day Planning Inspectorate hearing is being held in Kintbury after which the council will decide whether to declare the road private or public land.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate Mill Lane sits on the couple's Barton Court estate - linking a public footpath with a busy main road. The attempted closure of the route has 'alienated' the village, according to Tony Vickers, a local Liberal Democrat councillor. He told the Daily Mail: 'They’ve upset an awful lot of people.

‘I don’t understand their motive for closing the route. They could easily get more security outside the house rather than closing the path through the estate and alienating the village.

‘When rich and famous people move here they have the opportunity to get involved with the community, they don’t need to upset people. But Max Gallagher, the son of Lady Victoria Conran, appeared at Kintbury Coronation Hall on Friday in support of the Matthews's claim. Mr Gallagher, who used to live in Barton Court, said there has always been a sign that ‘stated private or words to that effect.

‘I have no recollection, throughout the time I was regularly at Barton Court, of seeing many people walking on the drive





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Barton Court Kintbury Habitat Sir Terence Mill Lane Electric Gates Security Privacy Public Right Of Way Planning Inspectorate Hearing Rich And Famous People Community Involvement

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Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their EstatePippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

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Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their EstatePippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

Read more »

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' War on Walkers over Access to a Path on Their EstateThe sister of the Princess of Wales and her hedge fund manager husband are fighting with The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, over access to a path on their Grade I-listed Barton Court in Berkshire.

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