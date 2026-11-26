What did she do now?

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This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the Google Style© 2026 SheMedia, LLC. This follows complaints from neighbors alleging that Pippa and her husband, James Matthews, built the lot without the proper permits.revealed that locals were “shocked” to see part of their neighborhood become a private parking lot for those fishing on Pippa’s estate.

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Several voiced their concerns to West Berkshire council, with one saying, “I was shocked when all the fencing went up and a huge gravel area was laid at the side of this marsh in a rural area. It looks like the urbanisation of the countryside … and is totally out of keeping.