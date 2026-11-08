Planning officials reject Pippa Middleton's appeal for an unauthorized car park at Barton Court Estate, escalating tensions with Kintbury villagers.

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews face intensifying scrutiny over their management of the historic Barton Court Estate in Kintbury, West Berkshire, following a rejected government appeal for an unauthorized parking facility.

Planning Appeal Rejected by Inspectors

Government planning inspectors have dismissed the estate's appeal against West Berkshire Council's refusal to legalize a car park constructed on a sensitive water meadow adjoining the River Kennet.

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The hard-standing area, roughly the size of a tennis court, was laid without prior planning permission to accommodate six vehicles for anglers paying up to £325 a day.

Officials ruled the structure was an urbanizing and visually intrusive feature in a highly sensitive rural landscape, contradicting the couple's claim that the parking was essential for estate upkeep.

Village Residents Voice Strong Opposition

Locals in the picturesque village of Kintbury expressed shock at the sudden transformation of a cherished meadow, which serves as the summer home for horses drawing barges on the Kennet and Avon Canal.

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One resident described the concrete surface as a brutal interruption to the bucolic scenery, while others argued ample parking already existed near the estate driveway within 350 metres of the fishing facilities.

Critics alleged the application was an attempt to hide unsightly parking from the estate entrance at the expense of local heritage, demonstrating a disregard for both the law and the villagers.

Historic Tensions With Local Community

The dispute adds to a growing catalogue of planning conflicts involving the estate, which Pippa Middleton and James Matthews purchased for £15.5million in 2022 after the death of former owner Sir Terence Conran.

Emminent historian Sir Max Hastings, a local resident, recently noted that gossip in West Berkshire focuses on the couple, with allegations of stingy tipping and more-royal-than-the-royals behaviour undermining local harmony.

Even prominent locals, such as historian Sir Max Hastings, have observed that the family is not entirely beloved due to perceived arrogance and a lack of integration with village life.

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Ecological Claims Versus Local Reality

The estate website proclaims an ambitious initiative to rehabilitate landscapes and promote biodiversity, aiming for a harmonious balance between human activity and the natural world.

However, the construction of the impermeable car park on a water meadow directly contradicts these ecological commitments, drawing sharp criticism from environmental-minded residents.

Inspector also questioned the financial viability of the business model, noting that no data was provided to prove how the loss of the parking space would impact the estate's operations.

Financial Background and Future Outlook

James Matthews, founder of Eden Rock Capital Management and heir to the 10,000-acre Glen Affric estate in Scotland, is estimated to be worth £2billion, providing significant resources for the property.

Despite their wealth and the couple's vow to return the Georgian mansion to its former rustic glory, local sympathy appears to be in short supply regarding their recent developments.

A local resident stated the couple believes they can act as they wish because of their royal connection, seeking all the perks of status without the accompanying sense of duty to the community.