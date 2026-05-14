Pippa Middleton and James Matthews' War on Walkers over Access to a Path on Their Estate

The sister of the Princess of Wales and her hedge fund manager husband are fighting with The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, over access to a path on their Grade I-listed Barton Court in Berkshire.

The wife of the late Sir Terence Conran was today dragged into Pippa Middleton ’s war on walkers who use a footpath on her £15million country estate.

The sister of the Princess of Wales and her hedge fund manager husband James Matthews are fighting with The Ramblers, Britain’s walking charity, over access to a path on their Grade I-listed Barton Court in Berkshire. The couple have been accused of ‘splitting the community’ in the picturesque village of Kintbury after they erected a gate to block off Mill Lane to walkers, citing security and privacy issues.

Angry residents claim they have been using the route for generations to reach the village centre, allowing them to bypass Station Road, which has blind turns, no pavement and cars travelling at 60mph. They say the path was always left open by the estate’s former owner - the late Habitat founder Sir Terence - on the understanding that it could be used as a public passageway, and some accuse Ms Middleton of using her sister’s royal status to justify banning ramblers.

Ms Middleton, 42, and Mr Matthews, 50, who live with their three children, bought the sprawling 145-acre estate for £15m in 2022, and soon installed electric gates and signs reading ‘Private: No Public Access’ and ‘No Trespassing’ at both ends of the path. They argue Mill Lane has never existed as a public footpath and there has always been signage pointing out it was private property.

Lady Victoria Conran, who lived in the estate from 1992 until 2022, came out in support of the royal related couple on the second day of a Planning Inspectorate hearing held in the village. Lady Victoria Conran was seen speaking to Mr Matthews today before coming out in support of the couple. The first day of the inquiry was well attended: 35 locals have opposed Ms Middleton and Mr Matthews’ plans to close off Mill Lane.

Some villagers claim they have used the path for generations and fear the only alternative route is the dangerous Station Road





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Pippa Middleton James Matthews The Ramblers Barton Court Mill Lane Grade I-Listed Kintbury Berkshire Habitat Sir Terence Conran Lady Victoria Conran Mill Lane Has Never Existed As A Public Footpa Security And Privacy Issues Public Passageway Royal Status Banning Ramblers Electric Gates Signs Reading ‘Private: No Public Access’ And Station Road Blind Turns No Pavement Cars Travelling At 60Mph Residents Claim They Have Been Using The Route First Day Of The Inquiry Was Well Attended 35 Locals Have Opposed Ms Middleton And Mr Mat Some Villagers Claim They Have Used The Path F

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Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their EstatePippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

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Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their EstatePippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

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