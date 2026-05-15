Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Battle Over Public Access to Berkshire Estate

A legal dispute has emerged as Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews seek to close a footpath on their Barton Court estate, citing security needs.

James Matthews , a prominent hedge fund manager and the husband of Pippa Middleton , has defended his decision to prohibit ramblers from utilizing a specific footpath located within his expansive fifteen million pound estate.

The couple, who are the residents of the historic Grade I-listed Barton Court in Berkshire, find themselves embroiled in a contentious legal battle with the Ramblers Association, a well-known British walking charity. The dispute centers on a 145-acre property where the couple is fighting to ensure that a particular lane remains private.

Local residents from the village of Kintbury have expressed their frustration, accusing the couple of acting with arrogance and distancing themselves from the local community by attempting to shut down a route that many believe has been utilized by the public for several generations. These villagers argue that the path, known as Mill Lane, was historically left accessible by the previous owner, the late founder of Habitat, Sir Terence Conran, based on a mutual understanding that it served as a public passageway.

Conversely, Pippa Middleton and James Matthews, who acquired the estate in 2022, maintain that the lane has never officially been open to the general public. They have highlighted significant concerns regarding security and privacy, which they argue are paramount given their high visibility in the public eye.

To enforce their claim of private ownership, the couple installed electric gates and displayed signs explicitly stating that there is no public access and that trespassing is prohibited at both ends of the path. During a six-day Planning Inspectorate hearing in Kintbury, Mr. Matthews provided a witness statement explaining that the high public profile of his family necessitates a level of security far beyond what an average household would require.

He noted that the electric gates were installed specifically to mitigate security risks and mentioned that no members of the Parish Council or the village had raised objections with them immediately after the installation. The decision on whether the road should be officially declared a public right of way or remain private land now rests with the West Berkshire Council. The conflict has created a deep divide within the community.

Many local residents testify that they have relied on the footpath for decades, primarily to avoid the hazards of Station Road, which lacks a proper pavement and is considered dangerous for pedestrians. Tony Vickers, a local Liberal Democrat councillor, has criticized the couple for alienating the village and suggested that security measures could be improved around the house itself without the need to close a path that provides utility to the locals.

On the other side of the argument, some witnesses have supported the couple. Max Gallagher, the son of Lady Victoria Conran and a former resident of the estate, testified that signs indicating the area was private had always been present. He stated that during his time at Barton Court, he rarely saw anyone using the drive as a walkway.

Mr. Matthews himself admitted that his personal knowledge of the path's historical usage is limited, but he recounted a few instances where he encountered walkers and informed them that the route was not a public footpath, granting them one-time permission to pass while maintaining that the land is private. This ongoing legal struggle highlights the tension between the rights of private landowners and the traditional access rights of the public in the English countryside





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