Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their Estate

Pippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

Pippa Middleton has been accused of using her sister's royal status to justify banning ramblers from walking on a footpath on the country estate she shares with her husband, James Matthews .

The estate, known as Barton Court in Berkshire, has been the subject of a dispute between the couple and Britain's walking charity, The Ramblers' Association. Locals have been using the path as a safe means of reaching the village instead of walking on narrow Station Road, which has blind turns, heavy traffic, and no pavement.

The couple installed electric gates and signs reading 'Private: No Public Access' and 'No Trespassing' at both ends of the path, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Pippa Middleton James Matthews Barton Court Mill Lane The Ramblers' Association Public Rights Of Passage Wildlife And Countryside Act 1981

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Queen Camilla Invites a 'Mind-Blown' James Middleton and Some Four-Legged Friends to the PalaceKristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Read more »

'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Mikayla Matthews escalates 'frustrating' Taylor Frankie Paul feudAuthorities are reportedly scaling back resources in the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance as Savannah Guthrie continues pleading for answers while balancing her return to TV and new “Wordle” hosting role.

Read more »

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews Speak Out After New Development in Neighbor Dispute Over Their $20 Million EstateKristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Read more »

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at War with Ramblers over Access to Path on Their EstatePippa Middleton and her husband James Matthews are at war with a group of local ramblers over access to a path on their estate, Mill Lane, which links a public footpath with a busy main road. The couple has installed electric gates and signs to prevent public access, leading to a Planning Inspectorate hearing. The decision will be made based upon the law as it stands on public rights of passage.

Read more »