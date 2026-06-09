Pipeline to promise: Young men of color graduate from 'Talented Tenth' program

Several young men of color were recognized Monday during a graduation ceremony for the Talented Tenth program.

Members of the Talented Tenth program in Rochester pose for a picture during a graduation ceremony Monday, June 8, 2026 at the Rochester Central Library.

The program provides a pathway to opportunity and achievement through monitorship, workforce development, leadership training, financial literacy training and more. The goal is for participants to use the resources and confidence gained from the program to become leaders in our community.

"It exposes us to different opportunities for work, travel," said graduate Axel Echevarria. "We've been to Tennessee, we've been to Africa, we've been to New York City. It just exposes us to a different culture and different people outside of Rochester and widens our knowledge of the world, different places like Tennessee, Washington, D.C. , New York City, to just experience the different culture, the different.

""The most important thing I've learned in this program is brotherhood," added graduate Franklin Safari. "Everybody loves each other, supports each other, everybody wishes success for each other. "Rochester, N.Y. — Firefighters spent the overnight and early morning hours battling a five-alarm fire on the city's west side.

The Eastview Mall closed early Friday "out of an abundance of caution" after receiving a bomb threat, according to the venue's Facebook page. Two months after a landslide behind Carlsam Drive homes in Irondequoit, neighbors say erosion is worsening, help is stalled, and $250K stabilization quotes loom. One family evacuated, another fears they’re next. No injuries were reported after a tree limb fell onto the baboon habitat at Seneca Park Zoo Monday afternoon, according to zoo officials.





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