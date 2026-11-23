New Pip assessments proposed by Sir Stephen Timms could raise the welfare bill to £41.5 billion. The overhaul aims to tailor support but critics warn it will fail to reduce spending.

Two significant government reviews of the UK benefit system may ultimately increase the overall financial burden on taxpayers rather than reducing it. An examination of disability benefits scheduled for release this week is set to recommend a major overhaul tailored to individual claimant needs. Despite the government's intent to control costs, these structural changes could lead to a dual-track system that is more generous for certain demographics. This outcome contradicts the primary fiscal goal of lowering the escalating welfare expenditure projected to reach £41.5 billion by the end of the decade.

Timms Review Proposes Tailored Assessment Changes

Sir Stephen Timms will utilize his review of Personal Independence Payment to propose a fast-track assessment method. This new process is designed to be less burdensome for the roughly 10 per cent of claimants who suffer from the most severe medical conditions. For these individuals with end-of-life care needs, the assessment capacity will be freed up to handle other cases more efficiently. The remaining claimants will undergo a new impact assessment to examine the actual costs arising from their disability.

Also read 3 Trade Targets Who Could Solve the Padres' Biggest Problems

Those found to have no extra financial burden due to their condition will be redirected towards services instead of receiving direct cash payments. Sir Stephen stated that this approach makes the case for a fundamental overhaul of the current assessment process. He argued that the system must better recognize people's varying costs and needs, noting marked shifts in the nature of disability and ill health over the last 13 years. The review highlights substantial growth in claims relating to mental health and neurodiverse conditions since the original introduction of the benefits.

Milburn Reforms and Political Opposition Concerns

Last week, reforms proposed to tackle youth unemployment by former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn included replacing the health element of universal credit and Pip. These reforms introduced a so-called youth allowance specifically for individuals aged 16 to 24. Prime Minister Andy Burnham expressed support for applying the same philosophy right through the entire age range. However, if the Government accepts Sir Stephen's recommendations, it could create a dual-track system which is more generous for over-25s.

Advertisement

Shadow work and pensions secretary Helen Whately criticized the potential financial implications of these concurrent reviews. She noted that the benefits bill is projected to top £200 billion by the end of the decade. Whately argued that the government landmark Milburn and Timms reviews would be expected to bring this cost down significantly. However, she pointed out that Milburn savings won't kick in for another ten years and that Timms delivers none. Consequently, the Welfare Party warned that the administration will keep taxing citizens more to pay for increased benefits.

Rising Costs and Official Statistical Data

Personal Independence Payment is intended to help with everyday tasks and extra living costs for those with long-term physical or mental health conditions or disabilities. Official figures from September showed that the number of people in England and Wales entitled to this payment climbed to a record high. The total number of claimants reached 4.09 million, which represents roughly double the number seen since 2019. This surge in claimants has driven a corresponding increase in total expenditure across the sector.

Spending on Personal Independence Payment stood at £16.3 billion in 2019-20. By 2024-25, that figure had increased to £27.3 billion. Current forecasts indicate that costs will rise further to £41.5 billion by the end of the decade. The Resolution Foundation think-tank warned against waste in the system last month. Their analysis suggested that around one in six working-age claimants do not face additional costs because of their condition, supporting the need for the proposed impact assessments.

Disability Advocacy Groups Demand Protections

Disability equality charity Scope has urged ministers to ensure that Personal Independence Payment is not weakened by these proposed changes. Executive director James Taylor emphasized that life costs more when you are disabled, whether you work or not. He stated that Personal Independence Payment is vital financial support that helps people meet those extra costs. Taylor warned that there is real fear among disabled people that changes could leave them unable to afford the essentials of daily living.

Advertisement

Sir Stephen Timms launched his review last year after Keir Starmer's administration was forced to climb down on plans to reform disability benefits. This reversal occurred in the wake of a Labour backbench rebellion regarding reforms for those with mental health conditions. Draft recommendations formulated by Sir Stephen expert committee in September included offering disabled people non-cash support as part of the benefit. However, his final report is expected to say that the move is optional, according to reporting by The Times. A White Paper on welfare reform is expected early next year following the publication of the reports from Mr Milburn and Sir Stephen.