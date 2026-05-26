Pioneering New Urine Test Could Detect Lung Cancer Years Before Symptoms Begin

The test, developed by Cancer Research UK scientists and the University of Cambridge, looks for toxic proteins in urine that can indicate lung cancer long before a patient experiences any symptoms. With the majority of cases being diagnosed late, the test promises to dramatically improve outcomes for future patients by catching signs of the disease before it has a chance to spread.

A urine test that can detect lung cancer years before symptoms begin could be rolled out on the health service in as little as five years, experts have said.

The disease, which kills more than 35,000 Britons each year, is notoriously difficult to diagnose at an early stage, with the majority of cases only caught once the cancer has spread. But a pioneering new test that can pick up the first possible signs of lung cancer could soon be available on the NHS, say experts.

Developed by scientists funded by Cancer Research UK, the test looks for toxic proteins in urine that can indicate lung cancer long before a patient experiences any symptoms. Professor Ljiljana Fruk, from the University of Cambridge, said she hopes to see the test 'working in real patients and rolled out across the NHS within the next five years, making a real difference to people at risk of this devastating disease'.

It comes just days after NHS data revealed thousands more lung cancer cases are being detected early each year due to a supermarket screening initiative. The programme, which sees patients screened for the disease by mobile screening trucks parked in sports stadiums and busy high streets, has found more than 10,000 lung cancers since it began in 2019.

Nearly 50,000 people in the UK are diagnosed with lung cancer each year - making it the third most common cancer in the country, and the leading cause of cancer-related death. A pioneering new urine test that can pick up the first possible signs of lung cancer could soon be available on the NHS , say experts Early diagnosis of the disease is crucial, with those diagnosed at the earliest stages nearly 13 times more likely to survive for five years than those who catch it late.

Yet lung cancer rarely causes symptoms in its early stages, due to a lack of nerve endings in the lungs. As a result, the majority of cases are only diagnosed once the cancer spreads to other parts of the body - causing symptoms like a persistent cough, chest pain, and unexplained weight loss and fatigue. Just 11 per cent of lung cancer patients will survive 10 or more years after being diagnosed with the disease.

The latest lung cancer test promises to dramatically improve outcomes for future patients, however, by catching signs of the disease before it has a chance to spread. The pioneering test looks for so-called 'zombie' cell proteins which could indicate a patient has lung cancer in its earliest stages – meaning the disease could be detected months or even years before symptoms appear.

Called 'zombie cells' because of their refusal to die, these cells remain alive in the body but are unable to grow and divide. Instead, they secrete toxic, pro-inflammatory chemicals that damage surrounding tissue, helping to promote the emergence of cancer cells. Now, scientists have developed an injectable sensor which releases an easily detectable compound into urine when it interacts with zombie cell proteins, signalling their presence.

Writing in the journal Nature Ageing, researchers say the urine sensor may also work for detecting other lung diseases, such as pulmonary fibrosis. Says Prof Fruk: 'The sensor has not yet been tested in humans, next is the clinical trials and it is likely it will take few years to bring it to patients, but it is a first big step and it could one day be used easily in GP surgeries and hospitals to help detect recurrence in this hard-to-treat cancer much earlier.

' Professor Robert Rintoul of the Department of Oncology, and co-lead for the Cancer Research UK Cambridge Centre Thoracic Cancer Programme, said: 'Novel approaches for lung cancer detection and response to treatment are urgently needed to improve patient outcomes. 'This work forms the basis for testing within clinical trials with a view to future use in the clinic.

' Read More Supermarket scans to spot your cancer: NHS scheme detects thousands more lung cancer cases early Cancer Research UK's spokesman for the east of England, Patrick Keely, said: 'With new technologies opening doors to new discoveries, we're living in a golden age of research, which is powerfully underlined by this innovative new urine test to detect early lung cancer. ' The NHS announced on Monday that 10,678 patients were diagnosed with lung cancer as part of its supermarket screening initiative - the majority of which were caught in its earliest stages.

The programme, which involves testing patients in mobile screening trucks, was launched in a bid to improve Britain's poor lung cancer survival rates, with the disease being the biggest cancer killer in the UK. The trucks - which are also stationed in sports stadiums and busy high streets - offer people aged 55 to 74 with a history of smoking an 'MOT for their lungs'.

Areas with the highest death rates from lung cancer were prioritised, with half of England's most at-risk people now having been screened for the deadly disease.





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New urine test may detect lung cancer years before symptoms appearA pioneering new urine test that can detect lung cancer years before symptoms begin could be rolled out on the health service in as little as five years, experts have said. The test looks for toxic proteins in urine that can indicate lung cancer long before a patient experiences any symptoms. This could improve outcomes for future patients, but the test is still in its early stages and requires further testing in humans before it can be used. The test has the potential to detect other lung diseases such as pulmonary fibrosis. The NHS has also launched a supermarket screening initiative to detect lung cancer, which has found more than 10,000 lung cancers since its beginning. This initiative could lead to early diagnosis of lung cancer and improve survival rates.

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