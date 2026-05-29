Pinnacol Assurance Lays Off 43 Workers Amid Efforts to Privatize the Agency

Pinnacol Assurance, the state's workers' compensation insurer of last resort, has laid off 43 workers as part of a proactive measure to refine operations and ensure the company's financial future. The layoffs come as the agency continues to face challenges in the changing market, including declining premium collections and a drop in its share of the workers' comp market. Officials have tried for years to privatize the agency, but labor interests have expressed concerns that a private Pinnacol would end up raising rates and leaving high-risk industries unable to afford workers' comp insurance.

Pinnacol Assurance , the state's workers' compensation insurer of last resort, laid off 43 workers earlier this month as a proactive measure, the agency confirmed Thursday.

The layoffs were announced internally May 14 and happened across the organization. The job cuts accounted for about 7.5% of the company's 578 employees. Pinnacol spokesperson Liz Johnson said in a statement, 'We are deeply grateful to our talented colleagues for their contributions and are committed to supporting them through this transition.

' The reduction in force is a necessary step to refine operations over time and ensure the company is built for the future. Pinnacol provides workers' comp insurance to high-risk industries, but as a state affiliate, it can work only with Colorado businesses. As more companies work across state lines, Pinnacol has fewer possible clients.

As a result, Pinnacol's share of the workers' comp market has dropped from about 60% in 2015 to 49% in 2024. An internal memo sent to Pinnacol employees acknowledged the declining premium collections but maintained that the company was on solid financial footing. A copy of the memo was provided to The Denver Post. The memo states, 'Pinnacol's financial foundation is extremely strong.

The reduction in force is a proactive measure to drive efficiency and reinforce our strong financial position.

' The memo also states, 'We don't have any more plans for layoffs. We've made the hard decisions necessary with this action to achieve our short-term business objectives while balancing our long-term efficiency goals.

' Officials have tried for years to privatize the agency. Polis included the idea in his last two budget proposals. But as lawmakers have grappled with consecutive billion-dollar budget deficits, even an assumed payout of hundreds of millions dollars couldn't overcome resistance to the proposal. Labor interests, in particular, worried that a private Pinnacol would end up raising rates and leaving high-risk industries, such as construction, unable to afford workers' comp insurance.

That measure would have asked voters in November to spin off Pinnacol from state affiliation and to use the proceeds - $150 million - to pay for workforce development. But that attempt also will go nowhere, according to a joint statement issued Thursday by Pinnacol, the Colorado Building and Construction Trades Council, the local chapter of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers and the business nonprofit backing the measure, Colorado Succeeds.

Scott Laband, the CEO of Colorado Succeeds, said in a statement that his group understood Pinnacol was 'a cornerstone' of Colorado's workforce and economy. He pledged to work toward a 'smarter, more unified solution.

' Eric Maruyama, a Polis spokesman, said in a statement that it was 'important for workers and the state to ensure that Pinnacol is sustainable for the future. ' He added that Polis 'hopes that we can find a path forward that strengthens Pinnacol for state workers, while not losing sight of the state's financial interest in the state-created workers' compensation entity.





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Pinnacol Assurance Workers' Compensation Privatization Layoffs Colorado

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