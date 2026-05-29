Pinkie finger injury won't keep Knicks center Mitchell Robinson out of NBA Finals Game 1, reports say

Knicks fans are breathing a sigh of relief over reports that Mitchell Robinson expects to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals next week.

Knicks fans are breathing a sigh of relief over reports that center Mitchell Robinson expects to play in Game 1 of the NBA Finals next week.

That's significant because of what he does on the court. He's not asked to score 30 points a game; he's the one doing the dirty work, fighting for rebounds, protecting the rim, exhausting the other big guys. This is not an injury that will create a hole in the lineup, but it does create some questions of how effective Robinson can be.the injury didn't happen during a game or in practice.

Brown was officially noncommittal on Robinson's availability, but did shed light on his approach to coaching injured players.

"If somebody does get hurt, please, I ask, our performance people know this – don't tell me," he said. "Go tell Leon . Go tell– you guys talk about it, hash it out, and when somebody is ready to go, let me know. Because I'll get screwed up.

" The Knicks still don't know who they will be facing in the NBA Finals. The San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder face off in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.





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