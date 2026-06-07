Pink Triangle 'serves as a beacon' for LGBTQ+ community 31st for year on SF's Twin Peaks

San Francisco is kicking off Pride Month in a big way: the giant Pink Triangle is officially up and shining bright on Twin Peaks. Once used as a symbol of persecution by the Nazis to identify LGBTQ+ people, the pink triangle is now a symbol of strength and resistance.

Sunday, June 7, 2026 2:50AMSan Francisco is kicking off Pride Month in a big way: the giant Pink Triangle is officially up and shining bright on Twin Peaks.

It was a party on Twin Peaks on Saturday that celebrated one of the biggest statements of LGBTQ+ Pride in San Francisco.

"There's no room for subtlety during Pride Month, so it's been doubled in size four times. You can see it from 20 miles," said Pink Triangle founder Patrick Carney. More than 1,000 volunteers made it happen over two days, filling in the triangle with hundreds of pink panels made of sail cloth.

Iconic Pink Triangle takes shape on Twin Peaks as San Francisco kicks off Pride Month"This is one of the most important things to me because the gay community drew me to San Francisco 40 yrs ago. I want to embrace it and support it with all my heart," Lewis said.

"For over 30 years, this Pink Triangle has said loudly and proudly that here in San Francisco you are seen, you are welcome, and you are free," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. "Part of celebrating any Pride is knowing where you've been. And this is it: the Pink Triangle," Carney said. Once used as a symbol of persecution by the Nazis to identify LGBTQ+ people, the pink triangle is now a symbol of strength and resistance.

Today, there are new battles.

"We've got to make sure our sanctuary remains intact. We need to make sure our healthcare and housing is funded. We want to make sure that when people see this pink triangle, it serves as a beacon," said activist Sister Roma from The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. No dedication would be complete without champagne celebrating the largest pink triangle in the world.

It was a proud moment for everyone taking part. The Pink Triangle will stay up on Twin Peaks through June Pride month.





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