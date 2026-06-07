Pink to Host 79th Tony Awards Amid Record‑Breaking Nominations and Star‑Studded Performances

Pop icon Pink will host the 2026 Tony Awards, featuring performances from the season's top musical and play nominees, while 96‑year‑old Bill Rauch becomes the oldest ever Tony nominee.

The 79th Tony Awards will be hosted on Sunday, May 20, 2026, by the pop star Pink, who will bring her signature theatrical flair to the ceremony that will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed on Paramount+.

Pink, a lifelong fan of musical theatre thanks to her mother and now a mother herself, has enlisted the help of writer‑performer Amber Ruffin to sharpen the monologue and jokes for the evening. The opening number, crafted by the acclaimed songwriting trio Benj Pasek, Justin Paul and Mark Sonnenblick, is set to feature a staggering 170 performers, elaborate costume changes and aerial wire work that mirrors Pink's own concert spectacles.

In the audience will sit her two children, including 15‑year‑old Willow, an aspiring actor who encouraged her mother to accept the role so she could experience the show from the balcony. The ceremony will showcase performances from the seven shows nominated for Best New Musical and Best Musical Revival. Audiences can expect excerpts from "The Lost Boys," "Schmigadoon! ," "Titanique," "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," "Ragtime" and "The Rocky Horror Show.

" Highlights also include a reunion of original cast members of "The Book of Mormon" - Josh Gad, Andrew Rannells, Rory O'Malley and Nikki M. James - and a special tribute to the 30‑year milestone of "Chicago" featuring Pink alongside Queen Latifah, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Alex Newell, Adrienne Warren, Julianne Hough, Whitney Leavitt and Dylan Mulvaney. Leslie Odom Jr. will perform "Without You" from "Rent" during the In Memoriam segment, honoring the musical's 30th anniversary, while Rachel Zegler will lead a tribute to the 50‑year legacy of "A Chorus Line.

" The competition this season is fierce across categories. For Best New Musical, the field includes the rom‑com "Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)," the teenage‑vampire adaptation "The Lost Boys," the affectionate parody "Schmigadoon!

" and the campy Titanic spoof "Titanique. " Best Play nominees are "Giant," which tackles accusations of antisemitis m against Roald Dahl, and "Liberation," a drama about a 1970s women's consciousness‑raising group confronting gender, race and class inequities. In the revival categories, a modern‑day "Death of a Salesman" starring Nathan Lane squares off against a contemporary setting of "Oedipus" led by Marc Strong and the heartfelt "Every Brilliant Thing" starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Notably, 96‑year‑old actress Bill Rauch, who earned his first Tony nomination for co‑directing "Cats: The Jellicle Ball," became the oldest nominee in history and could set a new record as the oldest winner should he triumph. His remarks on Broadway's artistic diversity underscored the season's daring spirit, emphasizing how the variety of new works and revivals reflects a vibrant, risk‑taking ecosystem that keeps the Great White Way thriving





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