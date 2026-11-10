Pink to Headline First Solo Female Residency at Las Vegas Sphere

Singer Pink secures historic nine-show residency at the Las Vegas Sphere in 2027, making history as the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue.

Singer Pink has officially announced a groundbreaking nine-show residency at the Las Vegas Sphere, marking a significant milestone in her career and the history of live music entertainment. The three-time Grammy winner confirmed the details of the residency on Monday, solidifying her status as a pioneering force in the industry by becoming the first solo female pop artist to headline the $2.2 billion venue.

Pink Announces Historic Sphere Residency Dates

Alecia Moore, known professionally as Pink, revealed the upcoming shows to her 11.7 million followers on Instagram, expressing excitement about sharing a creative vision that has been developing for years. The performances are scheduled to take place across a five-week period in September and October of next year, providing fans with multiple opportunities to attend the exclusive engagement. This residency represents a major departure from traditional touring models, allowing the artist to establish a permanent cultural footprint in Las Vegas.

Also read Pink Announces Sphere Residency, Becomes First Female Solo Headliner at Venue

The announcement serves as a high-profile comeback following a period of intense public scrutiny and controversy regarding Pink's social media activity earlier this year. By securing this landmark deal, the 47-year-old performer is reasserting her commercial appeal and artistic relevance in an era where live experiences are becoming increasingly rare and valuable commodities for major stars.

Controversy With Macklemore and Ed Sheeran Tour

The timing of the residency announcement comes just two months after Pink faced significant backlash for publicly criticizing rapper Macklemore during the Ed Sheeran Loop Tour. The controversy originated when Macklemore was removed from the tour opening acts list following his pro-Palestine speech at a concert in New Jersey. Pink amplified the situation by reposting a message from the group StopAntisemitism, which condemned Macklemore's performance as anti-Israel propaganda and demanded apologies for Jewish fans.

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Robert Kraft, the owner of the stadium where the performances took place, accused Macklemore of hate speech, leading to his immediate removal from the Ed Sheeran Loop Tour. This incident sparked a broader debate about the intersection of political expression and commercial entertainment, drawing intense attention from media outlets and fan communities around the world. Pink's initial support for the criticism against Macklemore resulted in calls for her cancellation from some segments of her audience.

Pink Clarifies Her Stance on Israel and Palestine

In response to the rapid escalation of the online feud, Pink published a detailed essay on Instagram to clarify her personal beliefs and distance herself from the specific language used by other commentators. She acknowledged that her initial repost of the anti-Macklemore post did not fully represent her own views, describing her reaction as a defensive mechanism driven by hurt rather than a comprehensive political statement. Moore emphasized that she did not write the words in the original post and would not have chosen all of them herself.

The singer reaffirmed her Jewish identity, stating she was born Jewish and has never hidden this aspect of her life. She explicitly declared that she does not speak for the state of Israel or any government, asserting her independence from political institutions. Pink outlined her position that Hamas is a terrorist organization while simultaneously advocating for a future for Palestinians that honors their humanity and aspirations. Her statement highlighted a complex view that prioritizes the protection of innocent life above all else, rejecting the celebration of any child's death regardless of nationality.

Impact on Future Tours and Live Entertainment

The Sphere residency is expected to have a profound impact on the live music industry, setting a new standard for technological immersion and artistic production. As the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue, Pink follows in the footsteps of rock giants like U2 and Metallica, bringing a different artistic sensibility to the high-tech arena. The engagement offers a unique platform for her to showcase her performance skills in an environment designed to surround the audience with immersive visual and audio experiences.

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This move also signals a strategic shift in how major artists are managing their public narratives and commercial ventures in the digital age. By securing a multi-month residency in a premier entertainment destination, Pink is demonstrating the enduring power of live performance to transcend online controversies and social media debates. The residency provides a stable, long-term project that contrasts with the unpredictability of festival circuits and temporary touring runs.

Fans and industry observers will now await further details regarding the production design and setlist for the 2027 shows. The announcement confirms that Pink remains a dominant figure in global pop culture, capable of commanding attention and ticket sales despite recent political controversies. Her ability to navigate these challenges while securing such a prestigious venue underscores her resilience and enduring connection with her audience.