Pink shouts out teen daughter Willow as ‘Broadway’s biggest fan’ during Tony Awards 2026 opening monologue

The singer’s daughter is is pursuing a career in musical theater.

, but she gave credit where credit was due during her opening monologue — shouting out her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, 15, as “ Broadway ’s biggest fan.

” The singer, 46, who hosted the Sunday ceremony at New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, noted, “Tonight, I am here as Broadway’s biggest fan. ” Then she added, “Well, second biggest next to my daughter, Willow.

” The proud mom was joined by her musical-theater obsessed teen; as well as son, Jameson Moon Hart, 9; husband, Carey Hart, 50; and her own mom, Judith Moore, for a cute family portrait on the red carpet prior to the beginning of the show. Pink hosted the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City Sunday, and was accompanied on the red carpet by her mom, husband, and kids. Then she added, “Well, second biggest next to my daughter, Willow. ” Her teenager is pursuing a career in musical theater. Pink, 46, can then be heard asking 15-year-old Willow, “How are you feeling? ”Pink and Willow have performed together, most recently a duet of “What About Us” at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago .

Willow also joined her mom on stage on the opening night of the pop star’s Summer Carnival Tour in 2023 to duet their 2021 song “Cover Me In Sunshine. ”At one point in the performance, Willow belted out a few lines alone while her mom watched on in awe. The Grammy winner revealed in 2024 that her daughter was focused on pursuing a career in musical theater.

The teen said in an Instagram video at the time that her goal is to be a “kid on Broadway” before becoming “an adult on Broadway after that. ”A year later, in June 2024, it was revealed that Willow was flying the coop to focus on her musical theater career. The actress said she had aspirations to be a “kid on Broadway” before becoming “an adult on Broadway after that.

” “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry,” Pink teased in the caption.

“I DID NOT however, promise I wouldn’t hyperventilate through our hug. It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. I’m gonna miss you so much.

”The “So What” crooner wrote beneath the clip, “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry. ”The mom of two added, “It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are.

”“I told Willow in her birthday card that she taught me what love is. And I’ve loved every phase of being her mom,” she gushed.

“My beautiful daughter Willow. Thank you so much for choosing me to be your father,” the racer wrote.

“Each year that goes by, is one year closer to you being on your own. And thought it gets harder for me each year, I couldn’t be more proud of the woman you are becoming. ” Pink hosted the 2026 Tony Awards in New York City Sunday, and was accompanied on the red carpet by her mom, husband, and kids. Pink and Willow have performed together, most recently a duet of"What About Us" at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago . Willow also joined her mom on stage on the opening night of the pop star's Summer Carnival Tour in 2023 to duet their 2021 song “Cover Me In Sunshine.

"The Grammy winner revealed in 2024 that her daughter was focused on pursuing a career in musical theater. The teen said in an Instagram video at the time that her goal is to be a “kid on Broadway” before becoming “an adult on Broadway after that.

”The"So What" crooner wrote beneath the clip, “This weekend’s shows were Willow’s last few on tour before she takes time away to follow her dreams. I promised I wouldn’t cry.

"The mom of two added,"It’s wild to watch your children grow up and out of you, but I’m beyond proud. We all are. "





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