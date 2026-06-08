Pink Kicks Off 2026 Tonys With “Lady Marmalade” Parody Boasting Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris and Dylan Mulvaney

The opener managed to weave in nearly every nominated musical and play this season and featured cameos from Lea Michele, June Squibb and even Paddington ahead of the bear's much rumored Broadway debut next season.

Sarah Snook on Why 'All Her Fault' Was the Perfect Post-'Succession' Role,” Pink explained, as she flipped upside down, showing off some of her trademark acrobatics.

“I’m just concerned people might be like, ‘Why’s Pink hosting the Tonys? '”Ultimately Harris encouraged Pink to just be herself, “the leading lady we all know you can be. ” But he quickly rallied a number of Broadway stars to help. With that, Pink began her main number, titled “Leading Lady Marmalade,” it featured the singer wearing an outfit similar to her costume from the music video for her hit cover from the movie musical, now a show on Broadway.

The song, which featured numerous references to nominated performers and shows featured lyrics like, “Dontcha, dontcha touch that remote”; “Liberation, Proof, Becky Shaw ce soir”; “Alecia Moore, Moore, Moore,”; “Schmiga, Schmiga doon doon doon”; and “Squibby squibby June,” as the record-breaking Tony nominee from her seat sang, “All the parts I’ve played, I slay them. ”Megan rapped about “badass chicks from the Moulin Rouge,” taking the Lil’ Kim rap from the original song.

Later, Harris ran out with a stuffed Paddington bear to which Pink said “maybe next year,” a reference to themusical coming to Broadway, which has not been announced yet but is largely an open secret in the industry. She then launched into her monologue, poking fun at herself and honoring Broadway’s best.

“For some reason, I’m your host, Pink,” she said. “I am here to celebrate the hardest working people in showbiz … mostly the people who sew Luke Evans into that corset. ”donald trumpThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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