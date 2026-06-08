Pink Hosts Tony Awards with Family by Her Side, Supporting Daughter's Broadway Dreams

Pink made a glamorous red carpet appearance with her husband Carey Hart, daughter Willow, son Jameson, and mother Judith Moore at the 79th Annual Tony Awards in NYC, where she hosted the ceremony for the first time. The singer wore a stunning strapless black gown with feathery train details. The family recently relocated from Los Angeles to New York to support Willow's Broadway aspirations, as Pink shared in a recent interview.

Pink , the pop superstar known for her soaring vocals and aerial acrobatics, traded concert stages for the theater district as she hosted the 79th Annual Tony Awards on Sunday evening.

The 46-year-old singer, whose real name is Alecia Beth Moore, arrived at Radio City Music Hall in New York City with her entire family in tow, making the night a glamorous family affair. Accompanied by her husband Carey Hart, their daughter Willow, 15, son Jameson, 9, and her mother Judith Moore, Pink radiated confidence and style on the red carpet.

The singer chose a strapless black gown that hugged her figure, with feathery black-and-white details cascading down the back into a dramatic train. Her accessories were minimal yet striking, including dangly black earrings and rings on each hand. Her makeup featured layered mascara, smoky eyeshadow, a warm blush for a radiant glow, and a nude glossy lip. Hart complemented her in a dark gray suit with a black dress shirt and tie.

Willow wore an elegant gown, while Jameson looked sharp in a black suit. Judith Moore opted for a chic black top, trousers, and blazer. The family paused for cheerful photos before the ceremony, showcasing their unity and support for Pink's hosting debut. The Tony Awards ceremony celebrated the best of Broadway, with productions like Schmigadoon! and The Lost Boys leading in nominations.

Pink took on the hosting role with enthusiasm, a decision she announced on Instagram in April. In her post, she humorously noted that she initially questioned whether she needed Broadway experience to host, so she went ahead and fixed that by appearing on stage herself. She expressed admiration for the Broadway community, calling them the hardest-working in showbiz, and promised to celebrate them during the live CBS broadcast.

Beyond hosting, Pink has a personal connection to the theater world through her daughter Willow, who aspires to be a Broadway star. The family recently relocated from Los Angeles to New York City to support Willow's dreams, as Pink revealed in a CBS Mornings interview earlier in June. The singer described Willow as musical theater obsessed, noting that the family had followed her around the world during tours, and now it was her turn to lead.

Pink emphasized that they show up whenever possible, grateful for the opportunity to support their daughter's passion. During the interview, Pink gushed about Willow's talent, calling her phenomenally gifted and a hardworking A+ student. She joked that she would not hesitate to tell Willow if she lacked talent, but instead, she is genuinely impressed by her daughter's confidence and poise on stage.

Pink even admitted that Willow is more talented than she ever was at that age, recalling moments when she watched her perform and marveled at the transformation. Pink and Willow have performed together in the past, including a duet at the 2024 Democratic National Convention. The family's move to New York City underscores their commitment to Willow's Broadway ambitions, with Pink taking on the Tony Awards hosting gig as an extension of her support for the theater community.

The night was a celebration of family, talent, and the magic of live performance, with Pink proving that she can shine in any role, whether as a pop icon or a proud mother on Broadway's biggest night





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