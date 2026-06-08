Pink Hosts Star-Studded 2026 Tony Awards Amid Milestones for 'Chicago' and Broadway

The 79th annual Tony Awards, hosted by singer Pink, celebrated Broadway's biggest achievements while honoring the historic success of 'Chicago.' The show featured performances, star presenters, and recognized major milestones including the record-breaking revival run of 'Chicago' and a box office surge with Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 2026 Tony Awards filled Radio City Music Hall with the brightest stars of Broadway on Sunday, June 7, celebrating a landmark season for theatre.

Host Pink opened the 79th annual ceremony with a dynamic medley, living out a childhood dream as she introduced a night packed with performances from hit shows. The ceremony highlighted not only the current season's champions but also historic milestones. A major tribute was directed to the enduring legacy of Chicago, the longest-running American musical in Broadway history and the record-holder for the longest-running revival. The original production of Chicago first dazzled audiences in June 1975, running until August 1977.

Its triumphant revival debuted in November 1996 and has since become an institution. The show's longevity received a further boost earlier in the year when film star Catherine Zeta-Jones joined the Broadway production from February to May. Her limited engagement shattered a box office record, achieving the highest weekly gross in the musical's long history. This convergence of cinematic star power and theatrical tradition exemplified the night's theme: the timeless allure and evolving vitality of Broadway.

As the awards progressed, from Best Revival to Best Musical, the ceremony served as both a retrospective and a forward-looking celebration of an art form that continues to captivate and break records





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Tony Awards 2026 Broadway Pink Host Chicago Musical Catherine Zeta-Jones Theatre Awards

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