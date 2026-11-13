Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Files for Divorce From Fourth Wife Kamilah Chavis After 5 Years of Marriage

Roger Waters has filed for divorce from Kamilah Chavis after five years of marriage.

. The case is listed as “contested,” meaning one or more terms of the divorce remains unresolved. Additional details of the filing are not public.

Waters announced his marriage to Chavis in October 2021, posting images on Facebook including the two cutting a cake in a kitchen and standing on a bridge with their dog Sweet Georgia Brown.

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“I’m so happy, finally a keeper,” Waters captioned the post. In other captions alongside solo photos, he wrote, “a very happy man” and “a very beautiful bride. ”Bob Dylan’s Meeting With Pope Leo: People Fixated on the Hood, But the Hands Spoke VolumesThe divorce marks Waters’ fifth following his split from actress and director Laurie Durning in 2015 following three years of marriage. The British musician was previously married to Judith Trim from 1968 to 1975.

He then married Carolyne Christie, with whom he shares son Harry and daughter India, in 1976 before divorcing in 1992. A year later, he tied the knot with Priscilla Phillips and welcomed son Jack before they went their separate ways in 2001. Waters first met Chavis at one of his concerts, who was working in transportation at the time and drove the car that shuttled him between his hotel the show.

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In a 2018 interview with the Argentinian outlet , he said, “My bodyguard would sit in the front with her, and they’d talk, while I stayed in the back. I don’t know, something about her attracted me. ” He added, “One day I said to her, ‘Excuse me,’ and she turned around.

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