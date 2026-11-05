Pink Floyd Marks 'Animals' 50th Anniversary With Reissue Featuring Unreleased Music

Pink Floyd will mark the 50th anniversary of their classic 1977 album 'Animals' with a new reissue featuring unreleased songs and a beloved concert.

features both the original and 2018 remix of the album, as well as unreleased early studio versions of “Dogs” and “Sheep,” an unearthed “Studio Jam,” and the unheard Roger Waters-penned composition “Young Nicholas Jon.

”’s release on January 22, the band has shared the unreleased original radio edit of “Sheep,” which cuts down the track’s 10-minute runtime to an FM-palatable four minutes: The deluxe version of the reissue also arrives with the first official release of the band’s oft-bootlegged concert at the Oakland Coliseum in 1977, a beloved gig among Floyd fans as it features full-album performances of bothtracks, and the first and only “Careful With That Axe, Eugene” that Pink Floyd played all tour; it would also be the last time the band ever played that early instrumental.in a statement.

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“Punk music was hitting everything and I suspect that had a little bit of an influence on the way we were working on thealbum. It’s quite an aggressive, stripped-back album. It was moving away from the sort of soundscapes that we had on. This album is more in your face and more rough and ready.

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And definitely the lyrics are a lot more aggressive from Roger. We had a lot of fun making it.

”, features 5 CDs, 3LPs, and a Blu-ray, as well as a 64-page hardback book with liner notes by author Jonathan Lethem and unpublished images from the iconicAppeals Court Says Lawsuit Over ‘The Pitt’ Can Proceed, Cites ‘Numerous’ Similarities to ‘ER’Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine Cuts 50% of Employees After Actress Buys Back CompanyVets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think