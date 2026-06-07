Pink Denies Separation Rumors, Hosts 2026 Tony Awards with Carey Hart and Children

Pink and her family attended the 2026 Tony Awards, where the singer hosted for the first time. Pink quickly denied rumors of a separation from her husband, Carey Hart, and revealed that their daughter Willow was the reason she agreed to host the event.

Pink and Carey Hart , along with their children Willow and Jameson, attended the 2026 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The event, hosted by Pink for the first time, saw the singer quickly deny rumors of a separation from her husband.

'I was just alerted to the fact that I'm separated from my husband,' Pink said in an Instagram video, adding, 'If you don't hear it from me, don't believe the hype. ' The family was spotted mingling with Broadway's elite, including the cast and crew of a musical they had visited in March. Pink revealed that her daughter Willow was the reason she agreed to host the Tonys, despite her initial hesitations.

'She's more talented than I ever was at her age,' Pink said of Willow, who aspires to be a trauma surgeon after 'getting Broadway out of the way.





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Pink Carey Hart 2026 Tony Awards Willow Hart Jameson Hart Broadway Host Separation Rumors

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