Pink Dazzles in Burlesque Outfit During Show-Stopping Tony Awards Opening Number

Pink delivered an electrifying performance to open the Tony Awards, combining aerial stunts, a revamped 'Lady Marmalade,' and a star-studded chorus. The pop star, hosting for the first time despite no Broadway acting experience, paid tribute to nominees and won over the crowd with her vocal prowess and theatrical flair.

Pink set the stage ablaze in a saucy burlesque outfit as she fronted a star-studded opening number for this year's Tony Awards . The 46-year-old pop act is hosting the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall for the first time this year, despite never having acted on Broadway before.

Pop songs of hers have been included in the past jukebox musicals & Juliet and Moulin Rouge! - and she reprised one of them as she kicked off Sunday night's show. She delivered a sizzling rendition of Lady Marmalade, the song she first performed with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya in the film of Moulin Rouge! 25 years ago.

Belting out retooled lyrics that paid tribute to some of the evening's nominees, Pink stalked the stage in a racy set of fishnets and a clinging pink corset. A glittering array of celebrities joined in the act, from Neil Patrick Harris and Lea Michele to Megan Thee Stallion and 96-year-old nominee June Squibb.

Pink set the stage ablaze in a saucy burlesque outfit as she fronted a star-studded opening number for this year's Tony Awards The 46-year-old pop act is hosting the ceremony at Radio City Music Hall for the first time this year, despite never having acted on Broadway before Harris, 52, was the comic foil to Pink during her entrance, an aerial routine in which she paid homage to Wicked by singing a bit of its power ballad Defying Gravity. Wearing a green bodysuit in a nod to the show, a harnessed Pink twirled about in mid-air and brought a squirming Harris up there with her, riding him like a horse.

Read More Tony Awards 2026 best dressed: Pink stuns in low-cut black gown alongside Whitney Leavitt and Queen Latifah as they lead red carpet glamour When they reached the ground, Harris assured Pink of her talent and ability and then rushed offstage, grumbling behind her back about how much 'help' she would need. Pink then barreled into her revamp of Lady Marmalade, shouting out celebrity nominees like Daniel Radcliffe, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon and Lesley Manville.

Her outfit included the corset and the fishnets, teamed with a towering set of high-heeled boots, a top hat and the showgirl flourish of a pink feather train. Megan Thee Stallion was introduced by cast members from the new Ragtime revival, performing a rap song specially written for the evening to honor Broadway talent.

Lea Michele and Hannah Cruz, both of whom are starring in a revival of the 1980s Cold War musical Chess, also lent their voices briefly to the song. Cruz, Michele and Pink approached Squibb as she sat in the audience next to Queen Latifah, where she rapped her lyric: 'All the parts I played, I slayed 'em.

' Pink demonstrated her powerhouse vocal abilities in the number, winning over Broadway fans who may have been wary of an outsider hosting the Tony Awards.

She delivered a sizzling rendition of Lady Marmalade, the song she first performed with Christina Aguilera, Lil' Kim and Mya in the film of Moulin Rouge! 25 years ago Belting out retooled lyrics that paid tribute to some of the evening's nominees, Pink stalked the stage in a racy set of fishnets and a clinging pink corset Pink then barreled into her revamp of Lady Marmalade, shouting out celebrity nominees like Daniel Radcliffe, Laurie Metcalf, Carrie Coon and Lesley Manville Neil Patrick Harris, 52, was the comic foil to Pink during her entrance, an aerial routine in which she paid homage to Wicked by singing a bit of its power ballad Defying Gravity Megan Thee Stallion was introduced by cast members from the new Ragtime revival, performing a rap song specially written for the evening to honor Broadway talent She was flanked by a phalanx of backup performers, all dressed in burlesque-themed costumes that brought back memories of Moulin Rouge!

Lea Michele and Hannah Cruz, both of whom are starring in a revival of the 1980s Cold War musical Chess, also lent their voices briefly to the song Cruz, Michele and Pink approached Squibb as she sat in the audience next to Queen Latifah, where she rapped her lyric: 'All the parts I played, I slayed 'em' Pink demonstrated her powerhouse vocal abilities in the number, winning over Broadway fans who may have been wary of an outsider hosting the Tony Awards 'ABSOLUTELY FANTASTIC OPENING!!

' one raved on X, as others gushed: 'Pink don’t ever stop hosting the Tonys,' and: 'Pink just killed the opening at the #Tonys. ' 'Seriously let @Pink host every goddamn thing,' another insisted, and still another marveled: 'Oh so Pink is just giving us the best Tonys opening of all time? ' Pink acknowledged the idiosyncratic choice the Tonys made in selecting her as compere, joking: 'For some reason, I'm your host.

' She made note of the political significance of the nominated shows, such as Liberation, set in the second-wave feminist movement, and the revival of Cats, which has been retooled into a tribute to queer Harlem ball culture. When her new role as mistress of ceremonies was announced, she called the job 'the honor of an entire lifetime' in a statement to People.

Hailing the Great White Way for having 'the literal hardest working people in showbiz,' she raved: 'Broadway has shaped my life and how I put my own shows together. It is a community that is supportive, and inclusive, and full of talent and love.

' Tony Awards 2026 nominations - IN FULL Best Musical The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! Titaníque Two Strangers Best Revival of a Musical Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Best Play The Balusters Giant Liberation Little Bear Ridge Road Best Revival of a Play Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Becky Shaw Every Brilliant Thing Fallen Angels Oedipus Best Direction of a Musical Michael Arden - The Lost Boys Lear deBessonet - Ragtime Christopher Gatteli - Schmigadoon!

Tim Jackson - Two Strangers Zhailon Levinston and Bill Rauch - Cats: the Jellicle Ball Best Direction of a Play Nicholas Hytner - Giant Robert Icke - Oedipus Kenny Leon - The Balusters Joe Mantello - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Whitney White - Liberation Best Lighting Design in a Play Dog Day Afternoon Oedipus August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Bug The Fear of 13 Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Best Sound Design of a Play August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Oedipus The Fear of 13 Bug Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Best Costume Design in a Musical Ragtime Schmigadoon!

Cats: The Jellicle Ball The Lost Boys Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Best Lighting Design in a Musical Chess Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Schmigadoon! Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime The Lost Boys Best Sound Design of a Musical Cats: The Jellicle Ball Ragtime The Lost Boys Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Schmigadoon!

Best Scenic Design in a Play Oedipus Bug Dog Day Afternoon Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Fallen Angels Best Scenic Design in a Musical Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Two Strangers Cats: The Jellicle Ball The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! Best Book of a Musical The Lost Boys Schmigadoon!

Titaníque Two Strangers Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Play Will Harrison - Punch Nathan Lane - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman John Lithgow - Giant Daniel Radcliffe - Every Brilliant Thing Mark Strong - Oedipus Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Play Rose Byrne - Fallen Angels Carrie Coon - Bug Susannah Flood - Liberation Lesley Manville - Oedipus Kelli O'Hara - Fallen Angels Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Play Christopher Abbott - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman Danny Burstein - Marjorie Prime Brandon J. Dirden - Waiting for Godot Alden Ehrenreich - Becky Shaw Ruben Santiago-Hudson - August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone Richard Thomas - The Balusters Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Play Betsy Aidem - Liberation Marylouise Burke - The Balusters Aya Cash - Giant Laurie Metcalf - Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman June Squibb - Marjorie Prime Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a Musical Nicholas Christopher - Chess Luke Evans - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Joshua Henry - Ragtime Sam Tutty - Two Strangers Brandon Uranowitz - Ragtime Best Performance by a Leading Actress in a Musical Sara Chase - Schmigadoon!

Stephanie Hsu - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Caissie Levy - Ragtime Marla Mindelle - Titaníque Christiani Pitts - Two Strangers Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical Ali Louis Bourzgi - The Lost Boys André de Shields - Cats: The Jellicle Ball Bryce Pinkham - Chess Ben Levi Ross - Ragtime Layton Williams - Titaníque Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical Shoshana Bean - The Lost Boys Hannah Cruz - Chess Rachel Dratch - Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Ana Gasteyer - Schmigadoon!

Nichelle Lewis - Ragtime Best Original Score Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone The Lost Boys Schmigadoon! Two Strangers Best Orchestrations Schmigadoon! The Lost Boys Two Strangers Chess Cats: The Jellicle Ball Best Choreography Schmigadoon!

Ragtime Richard O'Brien's the Rocky Horror Show Cats: The Jellicle Ball The Lost Boys Best Costume Design in a Play Dog Day Afternoon Liberation Fallen Angels The Balusters August Wilson's Joe Turner's Come and Gone





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