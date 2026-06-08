Pink Criticizes Trans Rights Rollbacks at Tony Awards Amid Supreme Court Sports Ban Case

During the Tony Awards, pop star Pink voiced concern over transgender rights losses, referencing musicals and the upcoming Supreme Court case on West Virginia's sports ban, which may restrict transgender women and girls from women's sports teams.

Pop star Pink , real name Alecia Moore, gave a notable speech during the Tony Awards ceremony on Sunday evening, addressing the current state of transgender rights in the United States.

In her remarks, she stated that transgender people have lost more rights over the past year, drawing a parallel between societal challenges and the themes presented in nominated musicals. She referenced productions such as 'Ragtime' and 'Liberation' to illustrate a sense of historical repetition, 'Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York)' to highlight national division, and 'Cats: The Jellicle Ball' in connection to transgender rights setbacks.

Pink did not elaborate on specific rights she believed were being denied, keeping her comments broad and emotional. Her appearance and words came at a time when the Supreme Court is preparing to hear arguments on a pivotal case involving West Virginia's 'Save Women's Sports Act.

' This legislation seeks to ban biological males, specifically transgender women and girls, from participating in women's and girls' school sports teams. Legal analysts and observers note that the Supreme Court appears poised to uphold such restrictions, following extensive arguments in cases from Idaho and West Virginia. A majority of justices seemed supportive of the states' position that these laws can remain in effect, though the potential breadth of the ruling remains uncertain.

This decision could set a national precedent affecting transgender athletes in educational settings. The intersection of celebrity, politics, and judicial policy continues to fuel public discourse on gender identity and equality





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