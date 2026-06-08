Pink Celebrates Broadway's Unsung Heroes at Ceremony

Pink, the famous rock star, hosted a ceremony on Sunday, June 7, where she paid tribute to the hardworking people behind the scenes of showbiz, particularly those who sew corsets. She expressed her love for Broadway, second only to her daughter Willow, an aspiring theater performer. Pink shared a montage of Willow's personal photos at Broadway shows, emphasizing that she didn't take the hosting job for her daughter's selfies but to celebrate the industry's dedicated workers.

Pink , the renowned rock star, kicked off the ceremony on Sunday, June 7, with a humorous opening monologue.

'For some reason, I'm your host, Pink,' she joked, 'I am here to celebrate the hardest working people in showbiz - mostly the people who sew corsets. ' She continued, 'Tonight, I am here as Broadway's biggest fan, well, second biggest next to my daughter, Willow. ' Pink's 15-year-old daughter, Willow, is an aspiring theater performer with dreams of one day conquering the Broadway stage.

Pink added, 'I did not take this job so my kid could get Broadway selfies, although...

' She then flashed a montage of Willow's personal photos at Great White Way shows throughout the year, concluding, 'And a couple for Mama.





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