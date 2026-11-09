Pink Becomes First Solo Female Pop Artist to Headline the Sphere

Pink becomes the first solo female pop artist to headline the Sphere in Las Vegas with her 2027 residency.

for next year. It will kick off Sept. 29 and runs through October, for a total of eight dates: Friday, Oct. 1, Saturday, Oct. 2, Wednesday, Oct. 6, Friday, Oct. 8, Saturday, Oct. 9, Wednesday, Oct. 27, Friday, Oct. 29, and Saturday, Oct. 30.

Pink posted a video soundtracked to “So What” on Instagram sharing news of the residency. In it, she’s rocking out atop the pink-lit Sphere.

Also read Pink Announces 2027 Sphere Residency in Las Vegas

“Bubbles!!!!!!! ,” she captioned the post with emojis of champagne and bubbles.

“Makes me think of celebration. Makes me feel like I’m on top of the world. This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you!

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“Let’s celebrate! The highs, the lows, the new, the scary, the never been done before,” she continued.

“For the first time, I’m giving a show a home and I hope you’ll visit. It’s my FIRST EVER residency.. Packages include two-night stays at the Venetian, GA floor or reserved seating at the Sphere, along with a commemorative laminate and lanyard, plus access to Vibee’s on-site concierge service. There is also a Vibee VIP package, which includes premium reserved seating and priority entry into the venue, transportation to and from the airport, and other perks.

Non-hotel packages are also available.joined Megan Thee Stallion and Neil Patrick Harris to open the awards show with a performance of “Lady Marmalade,” her 2001 number from200 albums chart. The album included collaborations with Chris Stapleton, The Lumineers, and First Aid Kit, and it included the Max Martin and Shellback-assisted single, “Never Gonna Dance Again. ”, in late 2024.

At the time, she called the epic 131-show run across 15 countries the “most physically, mentally and spiritually ambitious show I’ve ever put on. ”Pierce Brosnan Approves of Callum Turner as James Bond: He's 'So Strong' and I'm 'Eager to See' Who Becomes the Next 007Vets Have Put a Number on How Long You Can Leave a Dog Alone, and It's Lower Than Most Owners Think David Ellison on DC Shakeup: Jeremy Latcham Will ‘Build the Future of DC,’ Praises James Gunn and Peter Safran’s ‘Passion’Rejected Twice by Sundance, ‘Mouse’ Is One of the Year’s Best Movies. Why Aren’t More People Talking About It?