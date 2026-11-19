Pink confirms historic solo female pop residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. New dates for 2027 and 2028 are added following overwhelming ticket demand.

Singer Pink has officially confirmed her upcoming residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas, marking a historic milestone as the first solo female pop artist to headline the venue. The announcement followed the massive demand for tickets to her initial 2024 shows, prompting the addition of a significant number of performances spanning 2027 and 2028. This expansion cements her status as a leading act in the high-tech entertainment sector.

Adding Shows To Meet Massive Demand

Pink took to social media to share her astonishment at the overwhelming public interest in her residency. She revealed that she had received reports of three million people attempting to secure tickets for her first headlining shows at the multi-sensory venue. The sheer volume of interest led her to jokingly express feeling nauseous and on the verge of throwing up due to the stress of the situation.

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In response to this unprecedented demand, the singer announced that additional shows would be added to the schedule. This decision was made after her initial run of performances sold out rapidly, demonstrating the immense popularity of her live music tours. The artist described the experience as both thrilling and terrifying, highlighting the unique pressure of performing at such a technologically advanced venue.

Historic First For Solo Female Pop Artists

With this residency, Pink will make history by becoming the first solo female pop star to join the long list of headliners at The Sphere. The venue has previously hosted major acts such as U2, Phish, Dead & Company, Anyma, Kenny Chesney, Chase & Status, the Zac Brown Band, Illenium, Metallica, Eagles, Backstreet Boys, and Carín León. No Doubt remains the only female-fronted act to perform there, with their 18-date summer 2026 run currently standing as the sole example.

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The residency will serve as a showcase for Pink's career-spanning hits and her recent work, including her album "Trustfall." Her performance at The Sphere is expected to leverage the venue's cutting-edge audio and visual technology to create an immersive experience for audiences. This move positions her as a pioneer in the evolving landscape of live music entertainment, setting a new standard for female artists in the industry.

2027 Dates And Promotional Challenges

The first leg of the residency will take place in late 2027, with shows scheduled for September 29, October 1, 2, 6, 8, 9, 27, 29, and 30. Performances will continue into November 2027 on the 3rd, 5th, and 6th, before concluding the year with dates in January 2028 on the 18th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, and 29th. These dates represent the core of her initial residency commitment at the Las Vegas landmark.

Pink recently shared footage from a promotional shoot that took place on the exterior of The Sphere, highlighting the challenging conditions faced during production. She described the early morning shoot as the coldest, scariest, and most fun morning of her life, battling 44 mph winds and sub-50-degree temperatures. Despite the harsh weather, she expressed her love for the thrill, noting that she was right about the windy conditions.

Expansion Into 2028 With More Venues

In addition to the core 2027 dates, Pink has announced a trio of new gigs for November 2027 on the 3rd, 5th, and 6th. Furthermore, she will tack on a handful of shows in January 2028 on the 19th, 21st, 22nd, 26th, 28th, and 29th. This expansion ensures that more fans will have the opportunity to attend her historic performances at The Sphere.

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The announcement comes shortly after Pink attended the world premiere of "Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion," hosted by The Paley Center for Media. The event took place at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, California, on May 13, 2024. Her presence at such high-profile cultural events underscores her continued relevance and influence in both the music and fashion industries.