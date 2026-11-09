Pink Announces Historic Sphere Residency After Macklemore Feud

Singer Pink secures first solo female residency at the Las Vegas Sphere. The nine-show run follows her public stance on the Macklemore controversy.

Acclaimed pop and rock artist Pink, born Alecia Moore, has officially announced a historic residency at The Sphere in Las Vegas. The 47-year-old singer revealed the details of her upcoming performance run via a social media post on Monday, marking a significant milestone as the first solo female pop artist to headline the $2.2 billion venue. This announcement comes roughly two months after she faced intense public scrutiny and calls for cancellation following a viral dispute with rapper Macklemore. The nine-show series is scheduled to take place over a five-week period spanning September and October of next year.

Historic First for Solo Female Pop Artists

Pink will join the elite roster of performers who have graced the massive stage, which has previously hosted high-profile acts such as U2 and Metallica. She described the residency as a long-awaited opportunity to finally share a creative vision that has been developing for years. In her message to her 11.7 million Instagram followers, she expressed excitement about giving a show a permanent home. The singer noted that this represents her first-ever residency, inviting fans to join her in celebrating this new chapter of her career at the iconic Las Vegas location.

Also read Pink Announces 2027 Sphere Residency in Las Vegas

Details of the September and October Schedule

The residency will consist of nine distinct shows spread across five weeks in September and October. Pink shared a quote from the movie Les Misérables to capture the emotional weight of the announcement. She stated that the idea of the performance has been bubbling up for years and that she is finally ready to share it with her audience. The singer emphasized the personal significance of the project, describing it as a space to explore highs, lows, and new experiences that have never been done before. Fans are expected to see a unique production designed specifically for the advanced technology of the venue.

Feud With Macklemore and Public Backlash

The timing of the residency announcement follows a period of significant controversy for the artist. Pink ignited a feud with rapper Macklemore after she reposted an Instagram Story from the group StopAntisemitism. The original post criticized Macklemore for his pro-Palestine speech during a performance at Ed Sheeran's concert in New Jersey. The post accused him of ambushing Jewish fans with anti-Israel propaganda and turning a mainstream event into a political nightmare. Following her repost, Pink faced brutal backlash from fans who called for her cancellation. Macklemore was subsequently booted as the opening act on Ed Sheeran's Loop Tour after US stadium owner Robert Kraft accused him of hate speech for comments made at MetLife Stadium in early September.

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Pink Clarifies Stance on Political Conflict

Days after the initial controversy, the three-time Grammy winner published a detailed essay on Instagram to clarify her position. She explained that the repost contained words she did not write and that she did not completely support the pro-Israel message of the original poster. Pink stated that social media makes people cheap and fast, and she preferred to be disagreed with for her actual words rather than hated for someone else's writing. She affirmed that she was born Jewish and did not pick her heritage, rejecting the notion that others could define her beliefs without checking her history. She explicitly stated that she does not speak for Israel or any government.

Long-Term Commitment and Humanitarian View

Pink outlined her personal views on the ongoing conflict, referencing the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack on a music festival near the Gaza Strip. She described Hamas as a terrorist organization while asserting that Palestinians deserve a future that honors their humanity. The singer emphasized that protecting innocent life comes first and that nobody should celebrate the death of any child. She referenced her decade of service as a UNICEF ambassador, noting that she has grieved for children on both sides of the conflict. This residency marks a return to the spotlight with a major production after navigating these complex public relations challenges.