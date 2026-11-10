Pink Announces First-Ever Las Vegas Residency at The Sphere

Pink has revealed plans for her first-ever Las Vegas residency at The Sphere, featuring nine shows in September and October. The 47-year-old singer will become the first female solo artist to headline the venue, celebrating her career highs and lows with potentially unique stage acts.

The “So What! ” singer announced her first-ever residency will kick off next year at The Sphere in Las Vegas, making her the first female solo artist to headline a residency at the venue.

Nov. 9.

Also read Pink Announces 2027 Sphere Residency in Las Vegas

“This idea has been bubbling up for years. And I finally get to share it with all of you! Let’s celebrate! ” The 47-year-old also noted her residency—nine shows across September and October—will commemorate “the highs, the lows, the new” and “the scary” of her career while alluding that the concert may also feature some acts that have “never been done before.

” While Pink may be flipping out about her new show, she’s had much to celebrate this year. After all, her chart-topping albumOct. 16.

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“You’ve been screaming this song louder than me since 2001, and I’ll never get sick of it. Thank you for showing up to this party every single time. ” Plus, Pink somersaulted her way into hosting the 2026 Tony Awards in June—an ace landing for her and husband“There has been so much love pouring in, and I’m overwhelmed by gratitude,” the Grammy winner wrote on Instagram after the awards show.

“My favorite thing about my life is the collaboration that ensues. ”“My daughter and I have collaborated on a beautiful relationship,” she continued.

“We both show up every day and learn the steps, making adjustments when necessary. ” Ahead of Pink’s Las Vegas residency, read on to look back at some of her greatest live performances over the years…Two years after the release of her debut album, the pop rocker made her VMAs debut with a killer performance of "Just Like a Pill.

" Pink's black leather ensemble, edgy pixie cut and middle finger proved she was a force to be reckoned with in the music biz. Pink's biggest fans had already witnessed her now-signature acrobatic act on tour, but she performed it for the first time on television in 2009. Singing "Sober," the recording artist didn't miss a single note as she flew through the air upside down.

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On this day in Pink history, the songstress perfected her aerial skills with a stunning rendition of "Glitter in the Air.

" There's no doubt it went down as one of the greatest performances in Grammy history. Pink's athleticism was put to the ultimate test at the 2012 AMAs, and boy did she pass with flying colors. Singing "Try," the musician was joined by a male dance partner who at one point lifted Pink above his shoulders as she hit the splits. Pink received a standing ovation for her performance of "Try" during Music's Biggest Night in 2014.

The Cirque du Soleil-inspired piece concluded with an outfit change as she took the stage alongsidePink took her Cirque de Soleil-inspired routine to new heights when she belted out "Beautiful Trauma" on the exterior of the JW Marriott hotel in downtown Los Angeles. The pop star let her amazing vocals do all the talking when she took the Grammys stage dressed simply in oversized denim and a white T-shirt. A sign language interpreter performed "Wild Hearts Can't Broken" alongside Pink.