Pink and Megan Thee Stallion Lead Tony Awards with Lady Marmalade Tribute

At the 79th Tony Awards, P!nk and Megan Thee Stallion opened the show with a revamped 'Lady Marmalade' parody celebrating Broadway's leading ladies, featuring cameos from Lea Michele and June Squibb.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards kicked off with a spectacular tribute to a 25-year-old pop culture phenomenon, as P!nk, Megan Thee Stallion , and a host of Broadway luminaries delivered a reimagined version of Lady Marmalade .

The opening number, titled Leading Lady Marmalade, paid homage to the 2001 supergroup hit that originally featured P!nk alongside Lil Kim, Christina Aguilera, and Mya. Held at Radio City Music Hall on June 7, 2026, the performance was a vibrant celebration of Broadway's leading ladies, with P!nk taking center stage in a Zidler-inspired costume reminiscent of the Moulin Rouge film that made the song iconic.

Megan Thee Stallion reworked Lil Kim's rap verse, adding her own flair to the classic track. The medley was filled with cameos and nods to the theater community, including a moment where Lea Michele, though not nominated, joined in to hit the high note famously sung by Christina Aguilera, but with a twist: she sang We don't do it for the awards, acknowledging the Tonys' spirit of recognition over competition.

June Squibb, the oldest acting nominee at the ceremony, also had a memorable moment when the microphone was passed to her, earning cheers from the audience. The performance was supervised by P!nk, who made a grand entrance dressed as Peter Pan, spinning in the air before landing on stage. She engaged in a playful exchange with Neil Patrick Harris, who has hosted the Tonys four times.

P!nk expressed her love for theater despite never having performed on Broadway, stating her wish to make the opener as Broadway as possible. The number featured a full-stage ensemble including Dylan Mulvaney, Shoshana Bean, and many other familiar Broadway faces. The sequence culminated with a soaring Welcome to the Tony Awards! from P!nk, setting an energetic tone for the evening. Leading up to the event, P!nk had teased a wild opening number in interviews.

Without revealing the Lady Marmalade homage, she emphasized that the performance would be a full-blown ridiculous celebration. She insisted on immediately making fun of herself upon stepping on stage, ensuring the focus remained on fun and honoring everyone involved. The Tonys ceremony overall celebrated the best of Broadway, with the opening number serving as a joyful reminder of the intersection between pop music and theater.

The choice to revisit Lady Marmalade, a song deeply tied to Moulin Rouge's theatrical legacy, underscored the Tonys' embrace of crossover appeal and nostalgia, while also spotlighting contemporary stars like Megan Thee Stallion alongside seasoned performers. The reaction from the audience was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the creativity and inclusivity of the performance





billboard / 🏆 112. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tony Awards Lady Marmalade P!Nk Megan Thee Stallion Broadway

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

All the Fashion From the Tony Awards 2026 Red CarpetCatch up on all the show-stopping arrivals from Megan Thee Stallion, Rose Byrne, Daniel Radcliffe, first-time Tonys host Pink, and more stars of the stage.

Read more »

2026 Tony Awards Winners and Live Broadcast DetailsThis news brief provides information on the 2026 Tony Awards winners, including the Tony winner for Best Musical and the Special Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Theater. It also includes the live broadcast schedule for both the Tony Awards and the Tony winner for Best Musical on CBS and Paramount+.

Read more »

Tony Awards: P!nk Leads Rousing Opener With Megan Thee Stallion & Broadway CastsAs expected, P!nk soared into her Tony Awards hosting gig on flying wires - dressed as Peter Pan. Ok the costume wasn't expected, but former host Neil Patrick Harris quickly put a stop to that.

Read more »

Pink Kicks Off 2026 Tonys With “Lady Marmalade” Parody Boasting Megan Thee Stallion, Neil Patrick Harris and Dylan MulvaneyThe opener managed to weave in nearly every nominated musical and play this season and featured cameos from Lea Michele, June Squibb and even Paddington ahead of the bear's much rumored Broadway debut next season.

Read more »