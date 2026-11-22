Pinewood Studios corporate affairs director Andrew M. Smith expresses hope that Amazon MGM Studios will film the new Robert Pattinson James Bond movie at the historic UK location.

James Bond is officially heading home to its historical production base. Pinewood Studios, the iconic English facility where the franchise began, has expressed a strong desire to host the filming of the next spy thriller. This announcement comes as Amazon MGM Studios moves forward with new leadership and casting for the beloved series.

Pinewood's Historical Role in Bond History

Pinewood Studios, located in Buckinghamshire, England, has served as the home and primary production base for the James Bond franchise since the release of Dr. No in 1962. The facility has hosted the production of 23 of the 25 official Eon Bond movies throughout its history. This deep connection to the franchise makes it the natural choice for the next chapter in the saga.

Also read Robert Pattinson Confirmed as Next James Bond by Amazon MGM Studios

The series has evolved significantly through six lead actors, each bringing different tones and styles to the role of Ian Fleming's character, who was first created in 1953. Despite these changes, the franchise has remained defined by iconic soundtracks, eye-catching gadgets, exotic settings, and legendary villains. The final movie released before the current hiatus was No Time to Die in 2021.

Robert Pattinson Casting Sparks Renewed Interest

Robert Pattinson has recently been unveiled as the next 007, ending months of growing speculation and a long list of potential suitors. His casting broke social media with memes and reactions from beloved original franchise stars. Even members of the British royal family reacted to the news, highlighting the cultural significance of the appointment.

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Amazon MGM Studios is bringing new life to the spy franchise with Denis Villeneuve at the helm. The company is planning on moving quickly to keep the buzz alive after the major casting announcement. This rapid pace suggests that the studio is eager to capitalize on the renewed public interest in the character.

Andrew M. Smith Advocates for Production Return

During a panel at the Doha Industry Days moderated by Variety, Andrew M. Smith discussed his wishes for the franchise to return to its roots. Smith serves as the corporate affairs director of the UK's beloved Pinewood Studios. He explicitly stated, I am thrilled that Bond has been announced and that we are talking about it.

Smith emphasized the studio's status as the home of Bond. He added, Fingers crossed, indicating a hopeful anticipation for future production agreements. From Smith's comments, it is clear that Amazon is in discussions for production taking place at Pinewood. This suggests that filming may not take long until it begins, provided the negotiations are successful.

Production Plans and Future Outlook

It remains unclear what Amazon's precise plans are in terms of production logistics. However, the company appears determined to maintain the momentum generated by the Pattinson casting. The goal is to ensure that the next film honors the legacy of the previous 25 adaptations while introducing a fresh perspective.

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Pinewood Studios has been the location for the majority of the franchise's history. Smith is hoping Amazon continues the tradition of filming at the site where Bond was born. This return to origins could provide a sense of continuity for fans who have followed the series since the early 1960s.

The upcoming James Bond film is expected to mark a new era for the franchise. With Denis Villeneuve directing and Robert Pattinson starring, the project promises to blend classic elements with modern cinematic techniques. Fans and industry insiders alike are watching closely to see if the production will indeed return to Buckinghamshire.

More updates regarding the production schedule and filming locations are expected to follow. The combination of a historic setting, a new director, and a new actor suggests a significant evolution for the 007 brand. Pinewood Studios remains optimistic about securing its place in this next phase of cinematic history.