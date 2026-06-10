Pineapple: The Exotic Fruit That's Good for You

Pineapple is a nutritious fruit that provides several health benefits, including supporting immune function and skin health. It is also a good source of manganese, a mineral that helps support energy, wound-healing, metabolism and bone health. Eating pineapple in its whole form rather than juiced also means you are getting the fruit's natural fibre, which supports digestion and helps feed beneficial gut bacteria.

Once a symbol of luxury and wealth, pineapples are now as common a sight at supermarkets as a bag of carrots or bin of grubby potatoes.

Britain consumes over 112,000 tonnes of fresh pineapple annually, with consumption steadily rising according to Tesco. And that's not including the chunks of the exotic fruit that come tinned or frozen. Previous polling suggests that pineapple - which takes three years to grow and is actually made up of dozens of tiny fruits that are fused together - is the nation's second favourite fruit, after strawberries, with the market now estimated to be worth nearly 100million.

And it's not only because it tastes delicious - it's packed with health benefits, too. Pineapple is a good source of Vitamin C, which supports immune function and skin health, and they're also rich in manganese, a mineral that helps support energy, wound-healing, metabolism and bone health. But that's not the only reason why adding a few chunks of pineapple to your daily diet can be beneficial.

Polling suggests that it is the nation's second favourite fruit, after strawberries, with the market now estimated to be worth nearly 100million. Are pineapples as good as they look? An 80g serving of pineapple contains 33 calories, 0.3g protein, 0.2g fat, 8.1g carbohydrate, 1.3g fibre, 128mg potassium, and 10mg Vitamin C. It also contains around 8g of sugar, nearly a third of the NHS' daily recommendation of 30g per day.

Whether you choose fresh or canned pineapple, an 80g serving counts towards your five-a-day, but if you do opt for the canned variety, choose a product with no added sugar. A single glass (150ml) of unsweetened pineapple juice also counts, but be aware that this is even higher in the type of sugars, known as 'free' sugars, that we are advised to limit.

Fresh pineapple contains vitamin C and bromelain which is an enzyme that has the potential to help with digestion and inflammation although it is mostly found in the pineapple stem. Frozen pineapple is usually picked and frozen quickly, so it retains much of its nutritional value and is a great option for convenience and saves food waste. Tinned pineapple can also provide fibre and Vitamin C, although some may be lost during processing.

I would also advise to choose tinned in juice rather than in syrup, which will have extra added sugar. Eating pineapple in its whole form rather than juiced also means you are getting the fruit's natural fibre - although with 1g per 80g portion, it's only a fraction of the NHS' recommended 30g per day. Fibre supports digestion and helps feed beneficial gut bacteria, and pineapple also contains naturally occurring 'phenolic compounds'.

These are naturally present in fruits and vegetables and act as powerful antioxidants, and also have anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits. One of pineapple's biggest benefits is its high Vitamin C content, which our bodies need to power its immune system and ward off coughs and colds. No single food can dramatically strengthen your immune system on its own, but the Vitamin C in pineapple can boost the function of immune cells that help defend the body against infection.

In 2014, a nine-week study of school children found that those who ate either a moderate amount of canned pineapple (140g) or a large amount (280g) every day, had a significantly lower risk of catching a viral or bacterial infection than those who ate none. In addition to this, those who ate the higher amount had four times the number of infection-fighting white immune cells.

As well as the Vitamin C, pineapples are packed with bromelain - an enzyme found naturally in the stem and flesh of the fruits - which has also been found to help boost the immune system. Bromelain has the ability to break down proteins in other foods into their smaller building blocks, called amino acids and peptides.

But experts say the enzyme is also the cause of that unique tongue tingling sensation that some people get when they eat pineapple - which, unless you have a pineapple allergy, is nothing to worry about. Some people find their tongue goes tingly if they eat too much pineapple





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Pineapple Health Benefits Vitamin C Manganese Immune System Skin Health Fibre Digestion Gut Bacteria Antioxidants Anti-Inflammatory Antimicrobial Nutritionist Registered Nutritionist Healthy Eating Plan Weight Loss Immune Function Infection-Fighting White Immune Cells Bromelain Enzyme Protein Breakdown Amino Acids Peptides Tongue Tingling Allergy Nutritionist Registered Nutritionist Healthy Eating Plan Weight Loss Immune Function Infection-Fighting White Immune Cells Bromelain Enzyme Protein Breakdown Amino Acids Peptides Tongue Tingling Allergy

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