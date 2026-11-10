Pineapple Pizza Refusal: Fired Chef David Tamburella Speaks Out

Italian chef David Tamburella, dismissed from a Brisbane restaurant after refusing to add pineapple to pizzas, has spoken out as the Fair Work Commission declined his appeal.

An Italian chef fired from a Brisbane restaurant after refusing to put pineapple on pizza has now spoken publicly about the case. David Tamburella was dismissed from La Costa Restaurant and Bar in Fortitude Valley on May 20 after he said adding pineapple to pizza was an 'insult to his culture'. The story drew headlines around the world.

The restaurant owner, Elliot Ingram, has maintained that the pizza topping was only one part of the reasons behind the decision. The Fair Work Commission has not ruled on whether the sacking was justified.

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How the Pineapple Pizza Refusal Led to Dismissal

The dispute began about two weeks before the dismissal, when Tamburella was called into a meeting to discuss 'performance concerns'. These included his refusal to add pineapple to pizzas at a function.

At that meeting, Tamburella confirmed he knew that his boss, Elliot Ingram, had instructed that pineapple be used. He said he found the instruction offensive as an Italian.

Ingram later responded that 'we're not in Italy'. He explained that the pizza argument was only the last straw in a series of similar incidents.

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The matter was then taken to the workplace umpire, the Fair Work Commission, which later published its decision on November 3.

Chef Explains His Stance on Pineapple and Dough

Tamburella told The Courier-Mail that he does not have a problem with pineapple in general. He said he enjoys it by itself or on other foods, and could even accept it on store-bought pizza bases.

His main objection was being asked to put pineapple on his own dough, which is made from a recipe handed down to him by his late grandmother. 'I'm nobody to tell you, especially if you're the owner, not to do it. But not on my dough,' he said.

Tamburella also argued that the sweetness and acidity of the fruit would detract from the dough, which he said was supposed to be the star. He added that as head chef, the decision was his to make.

Many Australians consider pineapple a classic pizza topping, similar to beetroot on burgers, although it is called Hawaiian pizza when paired with ham. The topping was actually invented by a Greek chef living in Ontario, Canada in the 1960s.

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Tamburella said he has received support from around the globe, particularly from Italy. 'In Italy, I'm definitely a hero, mostly because I stood my ground,' he said.

Restaurant Owner Responds and Fair Work Commission Ruling

Elliot Ingram has defended the dismissal, stating that refusing to follow a management direction relating to a customer request was one of several matters raised during the disciplinary process.

Ingram said the concerns also included inappropriate language, escalation during service and interactions with staff. He stated that Tamburella's workplace injury, medical leave and workers' compensation claim played no part in the decision to end his employment.

The Fair Work Commission found that Tamburella had missed the cutoff to file a challenge to the termination of his employment. It refused an extension to the filing deadline and therefore would not hear his appeal.

The commission dismissed his general protections dismissal application but did not finally determine his claim about the reasons for his dismissal. It made no decision on whether the sacking was justified.

Ingram closed La Costa in June but still owns other Brisbane restaurants. Tamburella has since become head chef at Don Gino in West End, according to his LinkedIn profile, and the Daily Mail has approached him for comment.