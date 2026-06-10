Pineapple: From Luxury Symbol to UK Supermarket Staple with Surprising Health Benefits

A comprehensive look at pineapple's transformation from a luxury item to a common supermarket fruit in the UK, exploring its nutritional value, health benefits including immune support and digestion, and practical advice on consumption forms like fresh, frozen, and canned varieties.

Pineapples, once a rare symbol of wealth and luxury, have become an everyday sight in British supermarkets, as common as carrots or potatoes. The UK consumes over 112,000 tonnes of fresh pineapple each year, a figure that continues to rise according to retail giant Tesco.

This huge appetite does not even include the significant volumes consumed in canned or frozen forms. Polling data indicates that pineapple is the nation's second favourite fruit, trailing only strawberries, with the entire market now valued at nearly £100 million. This popularity is driven not just by its sweet, tangy taste but also by an increasing awareness of its dense nutritional profile and associated health advantages.

Registered nutritionist Rob Hobson, author of The Low Appetite cookbook, explains that pineapple is an excellent source of Vitamin C, which is vital for immune function and skin health, and is also rich in manganese, a mineral that supports energy production, wound healing, metabolism, and bone health. The fruit's appeal is further enhanced by its unique enzymatic content and fibre, making it a versatile addition to a balanced diet.

An 80-gram serving of fresh pineapple provides just 33 calories, along with 0.3g of protein, 0.2g of fat, 8.1g of carbohydrates, 1.3g of fibre, 128mg of potassium, and 10mg of Vitamin C. However, it is important to note that the same serving contains approximately 8g of sugar, which is nearly a third of the NHS's daily recommended limit of 30g of free sugars. Whether fresh, frozen, or canned, an 80g portion of pineapple counts towards the recommended five-a-day servings of fruits and vegetables.

Nutritionists advise choosing canned pineapple that is packed in natural juice rather than syrup to avoid excessive added sugars. While a 150ml glass of unsweetened pineapple juice also counts towards the five-a-day, it is even higher in free sugars and lacks the dietary fibre found in the whole fruit. Hobson highlights that fresh pineapple contains both Vitamin C and bromelain, an enzyme primarily located in the stem that may aid digestion and reduce inflammation.

Frozen pineapple, typically flash-frozen shortly after harvest, retains most of its nutritional value and offers a convenient, waste-reducing option. Canned pineapple still provides fibre and Vitamin C, though some nutrients may be lost during the heat-processing stage. The fibre content, though modest at about 1g per 80g serving, is crucial for supporting digestive health and nourishing beneficial gut bacteria. Beyond its vitamin and mineral content, pineapple is rich in phenolic compounds, natural antioxidants also found in many fruits and vegetables.

These compounds offer powerful anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial benefits, contributing to overall health. One of pineapple's most celebrated benefits is its potential to support the immune system, largely due to its high Vitamin C levels which help immune cells function optimally to fend off infections.

A 2014 study involving school children provided compelling evidence: those who consumed 140g or 280g of canned pineapple daily for nine weeks had a significantly lower risk of contracting viral or bacterial infections compared to those who ate none. Remarkably, the high-dose group showed a fourfold increase in the number of infection-fighting white blood cells. The bromelain enzyme, present in both the stem and flesh, may also play a role in boosting immune response.

However, the same bromelain is responsible for the characteristic tingling sensation some people experience in their mouths after eating pineapple; this enzyme breaks down proteins and can gently irritate the tongue's surface, a harmless effect unless an allergy is present. Moderation is key, as is choosing whole or frozen fruit over juice or sugary canned versions to maximise health benefits while controlling sugar intake





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Pineapple Health Benefits Nutrition Vitamin C Bromelain Immune System UK Fruit Consumption Dietary Fibre Antioxidants

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