Pinal County investigators look into addictive synthetic kratom products in smoke shops

Investigators in Pinal County went undercover to look into the sale of synthetic kratom containing 7-OH. Officials warn the compound is highly addictive and acts similarly to an opioid.

Pinal County authorities are investigating synthetic kratom sold over the counter. FOX 10's Jacob Luthi has the details on what undercover investigators found inside local smoke shops.

Pinal County investigators went undercover to investigate the sale of highly addictive synthetic kratom products in local smoke shops. Officials warn that products containing the synthesized compound 7-OH act similarly to dangerous opioids and can lead to addiction or death.

Also read Dallas County child dies from the flu

Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller said his office is looking to support legislation that would classify 7-OH as a narcotic drug.authorities are investigating the sale of synthetic kratom products, warning that some contain highly concentrated compounds that can carry serious risks of addiction and withdrawal. Pinal County Attorney Brad Miller said his office sent investigators undercover into local smoke shops to learn how the products are marketed and sold to consumers.

Video from Pinal County shows investigators speaking with smoke shop employees about synthetic kratom products.

Advertisement

"The same with Kratom too, you have to keep upping the dosage to get the same effect because you adapt to it pretty quickly," the employee said. "After that box we are done, we can’t be selling no more because it’s off the market and stuff too. That’s how bad it is," the employee said.

"I was shocked to learn that the shop owners know that these products are being marketed as percs, M-80’s, blues, they’re purposefully marketing these products as prescription medication, things that are safe, regulated, but these things are not," Miller said. Doctors say when concentrated or chemically modified, 7-OH can have stronger effects. Dr. Frank Lovecchio, an ASU professor and Valleywise Health physician, says these compounds act on the brain’s opioid receptors, increasing the risk of dependence and withdrawal.

"What you’re seeing is an evolution of the product. Some manufacturers are taking this plant and concentrating it or chemically modifying it to make it a much stronger active ingredient," LoVecchio said.

"We are seeing more and more people addicted to it, we are seeing more and more deaths to it, especially when there’s a combination of different drugs. ""It’s basically percocet … it’s basically percocet if I am being 100% serious," the shop owner said. Miller said his office is looking to support legislation that would classify 7-OH as a narcotic drug, giving law enforcement more authority to address its sale.

Advertisement

"These are bipartisan issues, they are safety issues. These are issues to protect our kids, and our communities and the families of those people because a drug addict does not operate in isolation, they affect their family, they affect their community, and those are the things we want to prevent and stop," Miller said.

Information in this report was gathered from Brad Miller, Pinal County attorney; an undercover smoke shop worker; a second undercover smoke shop worker; Dr. Frank LoVecchio, ASU professor and Valleywise Health doctor; an undercover smoke shop owner; and Jacob Luthi, reporter for FOX 10.