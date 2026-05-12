Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Skips Public Meeting Amid Allegations of Lying About Disciplinary Record

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is facing calls to vacate his job after allegations that he lied about his decades-old disciplinary record. The controversy revolves around an answer Nanos gave during a 2024 lawsuit, where he was asked whether he had ever been suspended during his law enforcement career. However, he had, in fact, been suspended multiple times for insubordination and inefficiency, and finally resigned in 1982 in lieu of disciplinary action after a dispute with a supervisor. Despite weeks of claiming to have strong DNA evidence and other promising leads, the sheriff’s department has yet to identify a suspect or put forward a compelling theory for why Nancy was abducted or where she could be.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos is skipping a public meeting to discuss whether he should be booted from his job over claims he lied about his decades-old disciplinary record .

The controversy revolves around an answer Nanos gave during a 2024 lawsuit, where he was asked whether he had ever been suspended during his law enforcement career. However, he had, in fact, been suspended multiple times for insubordination and inefficiency, and finally resigned in 1982 in lieu of disciplinary action after a dispute with a supervisor.

Matt Heinz, a member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors backing the ouster, claims Nanos is a public safety threat due to alleged missteps in the search for Nancy Guthrie, who was taken from her home by a masked gunman on Feb. 1. Despite weeks of claiming to have strong DNA evidence and other promising leads, the sheriff’s department has yet to identify a suspect or put forward a compelling theory for why Nancy was abducted or where she could be





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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos Public Meeting Disciplinary Record 2024 Lawsuit Insubordination Inefficiency Nancy Guthrie Masked Gunman Strong DNA Evidence Promising Leads Vacate Job Public Safety Threat

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