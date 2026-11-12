Pilot Point ISD police chief resigns, superintendent reinstated following investigation

One Pilot Point ISD leader has turned in his resignation after being placed on leave last month, while another has been reinstated after an investigation that still has not been made public.

Pilot Point ISD Police Chief Eric Dortch has resigned from his position following an internal investigation into allegations involving him and Pilot Point ISD Superintendent Shannon Fuller.

The investigation found no wrongdoing on Fuller's part, and she was reinstated as the district's Superintendent on November 9. No details on the allegations involving Dortch and Fuller or the nature of the investigation have been released to the public. One Pilot Point ISD leader has turned in his resignation after being placed on leave last month, while another has been reinstated after an investigation that still has not been made public.

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Pilot Point ISD announced that its Police Chief, Eric Dortch, tendered his resignation on November 9. Dortch had beenDee Carter, who served as Pilot Point ISD's Police Chief during Dortch's leave, will remain in his role while the district searches for a permanent replacement. Also on November 9, Dr. Shannon Fuller was reinstated as the district's Superintendent following a third-party investigation. A verbal report was given to district leaders on Monday.

Fuller was placed on paid administrative leave on October 14 after Dortch submitted a complaint to the district. A press release from the district says Fuller followed district policy in putting Dortch on administrative leave last month. Pilot Point ISD has not detailed the allegations or investigation into both Fuller and Dortch. Upon their initial placement on administrative leave, the district noted that their investigation did not involve the safety of children.

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Two district leaders in Pilot Point have been placed on administrative leave after a complaint involving them, according to Pilot Point ISD's Board of Trustees.

"It did nothing but raise questions and concerns," said Mary Willard, who lives in Pilot Point and has several children that attended schools in Pilot Point ISD. Willard commented on Pilot Point ISD's Facebook page expressing concern about the lack of transparency on why Fuller and Dortch have been suspended.

"I think that in the community, we didn’t even know what’s going on so for them to release without any context or any information further than what they stated was very concerning and just left us all with questions — and I really don’t think any of the questions still have been answered. "