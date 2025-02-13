Pilot Killed in Vince Neil's Plane Crash Saved Passengers, Daughter Says

Joie Vitosky, the pilot who tragically lost his life in the Scottsdale Airport plane crash involving Vince Neil's private jet, is being remembered for his heroism. Vitosky's daughter, Jana Schertzer, believes her father's skillful handling of the situation saved the lives of the other passengers, including Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani. The crash, which occurred on February 10, 2023, resulted in one fatality and four injuries. Vitosky, a seasoned pilot with over 60 years of experience, had a distinguished career that included flying for high-profile individuals like Jesse Jackson and Maureen Reagan. He was known for his dedication to his craft and his willingness to help those in need. Andreani sustained five broken ribs in the crash, while her friend also suffered injuries. The two women and the co-pilot were taken to the hospital, and thankfully, Andreani's dogs, who were also on board, survived the accident.

A pilot killed in a plane crash involving Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil 's private jet helped save Neil's girlfriend, Rain Hannah Andreani , and other passengers in his final moments, said his daughter. One person, believed to be the pilot, was killed and four others injured after Neil’s plane veered off course and collided with another jet on Monday, February 10, at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona. Neil was not on board the plane, his representative said.

Scottsdale police identified the slain pilot on Tuesday, February 11, as Joie Vitosky, 78, per the Arizona Republic. 'I honestly, wholeheartedly believe that the reason those other passengers are alive — it's because of how he handled it yesterday,' said Jana Schertzer, Vitosky's daughter, told the outlet. According to Schertzer, Vitosky had been flying for around 60 years after beginning his career as a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps. After leaving the military, Vitosky began flying privately for guests including Jesse Jackson and Maureen Reagan. 'It's a lot of stuff that can happen on a private plane. A lot of rich people, but he had a lot of people who needed something immediate,” said Vitosky’s daughter, noting that he also flew owners of oil companies and even transplant patients awaiting surgery. Schertzer said that her father was in good health at the time of his death. “Like, nothing wrong. His vision was perfect — better than 20/20 vision,” she told the Arizona Republic. “Instead of, you know, retiring and doing nothing, he did it literally until the day he died,' she added. According to TMZ, Andreani, Neil’s girlfriend, suffered five broken ribs in Monday’s crash, while her friend also sustained injuries. The dogs the two women were traveling with survived the crash as well. Both women and the jet’s co-pilot were taken to the hospital. “At 2:39 p.m. local time, a Learjet aircraft Model 35A owned by Vince Neil was attempting to land at the Scottsdale Airport. For reasons unknown at this time, the plane veered from the runway causing it to collide with another parked plane. On board Mr. Neil’s plane were two pilots and two passengers. Mr. Neil was not on the plane,” a representative for Neil said in a statement shared via Mötley Crüe’s Instagram account Monday. “More specific details regarding the collision are not available as this is a rapidly evolving situation and there is an ongoing investigation. Mr. Neil’s thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved, and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today,” the statement continued.





