Pilot ejects before fighter jet crashes into mountain in Washington state woodlands

The pilot was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. The crash sparked a brush fire, the Naches Fire Department said.

Skip to Content The pilot of a military fighter jet ejected and suffered minor injuries after a crash in Washington state Saturday, authorities said. The pilot of a military fighter jet escaped with minor injuries after the aircraft crashed into a Washington state mountain and sparked a brush fire Saturday, authorities said.

Get unlimited access to ad-free articles and exclusive content. A Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing statement described the crash around noon as a “non-fatal aviation mishap” involving one of its F/A-18 Hornet aircraft based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California. It said the combat jet was “conducting routine training” when it went down, the pilot ejected safety and local sheriff’s officials recovered the marine.

The pilot was hospitalized following the crash near Rimrock Lake, the Naches Fire Department said. A Yakima County Sheriff’s Department mountain pass deputy made contact with the pilot after the wreck, the department said. The fire department said it and the U.S. Forest Service responded to a wildfire sparked by the wreckage.

“Our units have completed structure protection near the Bear Creek cabins and have just cleared the scene,” the fire department said, adding that its water tender would remain on the scene and likely return Sunday “to support mop up operations of the fire. ” The cause of the crash was under investigation, which could take months, the Marine Aircraft Group 11, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing said.

“To preserve the integrity of the investigation, no additional details are available at this time,” it said in its statement. The area of the crash appears to fall within the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest and is roughly 125 miles southeast of Seattle. Bill Feather is an assignment editor for NBC Los Angeles who covers general assignment and daily breaking news, primarily in Southern California. Dennis Romero contributed.





NBCNewsHealth / 🏆 707. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kathryn Newton To Star Opposite Cooper Hoffman In Hulu Pilot 'Durango'Kathryn Newton has been cast in a leading role in the Hulu pilot Durango, from writer Eliza Clark, 20th Television, and Media Res.

Read more »

Kathryn Newton Joins Cooper Hoffman in Hulu Pilot ‘Durango’Kathryn Newton will star alongside Cooper Hoffman in the Hulu drama pilot 'Durango.'

Read more »

'What The Dead Know' Taylor Schilling Extended, NBC Pilot Redeveloped'What The Dead Know' lives on: Star Taylor Schilling option has been extended; the NBC pilot will be redeveloped with a new writer.

Read more »

UFC Fans Flock to Washington for News Conference Ahead of Sunday's FightThousands of fans gathered at the Lincoln Memorial to catch a glimpse of the UFC fighters ahead of Sunday's fight on the South Lawn of the White House. The event was a chance for fans to see the fighters up close and personal, and for some, it was a chance to meet their favorite fighters.

Read more »