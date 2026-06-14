Pilot and 11 Skydivers Killed in Private Plane Crash in Missouri

A private plane crashed in Butler, Missouri, killing a pilot and 11 skydivers. The aircraft, a Pacific Aerospace P750, crashed just after takeoff at 11.30am. The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA and NTSB.

A pilot and 11 skydivers have died after a private plane crash ed in Butler, Missouri on Sunday morning. The aircraft - a Pacific Aerospace P750 - crashed just after takeoff at 11.30am, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told the Daily Mail.

The plane took off from Butler Memorial Airport when it wasn't able to get enough climb, and attempted to make a left turn to land on an adjacent highway. Emergency responders were able to extinguish the fire shortly after the crash, with Missouri Highway Patrol Sgt Justin Ewing calling the scene 'brutal.

' Eleven victims were skydivers from the company Skydive Kansas City, and the other victim was the pilot. All passengers on the aircraft died. Authorities have not yet released the identities of those on board. According to Bates County Emergency Management Director Dennis Jacobs, nine of the 11 skydivers were experienced jumpers, while two were participating in tandem jumps.

The aircraft crashed just after takeoff at 11.30am, a spokesperson with Bates County Emergency Management said. Multiple witnesses, including family members of some passengers, watched in horror as the aircraft crashed. The crash site was secured by police tape as local law enforcement is on the scene. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate.

The NTSB will lead the investigation. Butler Memorial Airport serves around 30 aircraft, all privately owned, including crop dusting companies and sky dive operators. The small town of Butler has a population of around 4,300 people and is roughly 65 miles south of Kansas City. Skydive Kansas City is a premier skydiving center located in Orange St Butler, Missouri.

The company has been in business since 1998, serving the Kansas City, Topeka, and Overland Park community. The Skydive Kansas City facility headquarters The Pacific Aerospace P750 aircraft was initially designed to the narrow market of skydiving. The skydiving center was founded by a father-son duo Chris and John Hall, united by a passion for the adrenaline-fueled sport. John has skydived since 1973 and witnessed the industry grow from old military round parachutes to today's modern ram-air canopies.

He was long regarded as one of the region's top demonstration jumpers, performing aerial displays across the Kansas City metro area since the early 1970s. Chris started skydiving at the age of 18 and has expert skills in freefall photography. He competed in the ESPN X Games Pro Tour in 1996. The Pacific Aerospace P750 aircraft was initially designed to the narrow market of skydiving.

The plane's high-lift wings and powerful engine allow it to efficiently transport a full load of parachutists to an altitude of 12,000 ft before returning to land in approximately 10 minutes. The aircraft can carry as many as 17 skydivers and is capable of taking off and landing on short runways. The plane that crashed was manufactured in 2010, according to FAA records.

Sky diving companies operate in the region eight or nine months a year, with the season usually starting in late March or early April and lasting into October or November





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Private Plane Crash Skydivers Killed Butler Missouri Pacific Aerospace P750 FAA Investigation NTSB Investigation

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