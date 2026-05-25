Pilgrims Begin Day of Tarwiyah in Mina, Marking Start of Hajj Rituals

Nearly 2 million Muslims are expected to perform Hajj in 2026 as Saudi Arabia continues to record rising pilgrim arrivals and intensifies preparations for the annual pilgrimage season. Mina, the sacred site west of Mecca, will be the starting point for rituals during the Day of Tarwiyah, the first stage of the pilgrimage within the holy sites.

Pilgrims arriving in Mina on Monday will observe the Day of Tarwiyah, the first stage of the pilgrimage within the holy sites and the official beginning of Hajj rituals.

Nearly 2 million Muslims are expected to perform Hajj in 2026 as Saudi Arabia continues to record rising pilgrim arrivals and intensifies preparations for the annual pilgrimage season. Mina also holds deep religious significance because it is associated with Prophet Ibrahim, known as Abraham, who was commanded to sacrifice his son before receiving divine intervention in the form of a ram substitute.

The site is also known for several major Hajj landmarks, including the three pillars used during the symbolic stoning ritual. Historically, Mina also witnessed important events in early Islamic history, including the First and Second Pledges of Aqaba during the 12th and 13th years after Hijra, when groups of Ansar pledged allegiance to Prophet Muhammad





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