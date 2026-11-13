Pilgrim Mother Sculpture Visits Los Angeles Archdiocese for Jubilee Year

A life-size reproduction of Our Lady of Guadalupe tours Los Angeles from Nov 23 to Dec 13, offering spiritual unity and veneration events ahead of the 500th anniversary of the apparitions.

A life-size, three-dimensional reproduction of the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe has arrived in Los Angeles to begin a significant pilgrimage through the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. The sculpture, widely known as Madre Peregrina or the Pilgrim Mother, will remain in the region from November 23 through December 13. Church officials officially announced the schedule on Friday, marking a major spiritual event for the local Catholic community.

Scheduled Stops Across Los Angeles

The tour itinerary begins on November 23 at Mission San Gabriel Arcángel, where the sculpture will be venerated by the public for ten days. Following its stay in San Gabriel, the pilgrim image will travel to Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa Catholic Church in East Los Angeles. This second stop is scheduled to last from December 4 through December 8, providing another opportunity for community engagement and prayer before the tour concludes.

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The final leg of the journey brings the sculpture to the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in downtown Los Angeles. The cathedral will host the image from December 9 through December 13. This location serves as the central hub for the archdiocese, ensuring that the pilgrimage reaches a diverse congregation of worshippers in the heart of the city.

International Origins and Spiritual Significance

The international tour of Madre Peregrina commenced at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. Since its departure from the Mexican capital, the sculpture has visited sixteen cities across the United States, including major urban centers such as Chicago and New York. The pilgrimage also extended its reach internationally, making stops in the Philippines and Japan before arriving in Southern California.

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Art Jorge Ismael Rodríguez López de Lara created the reproduction in Mexico City. The sculpture is part of broader spiritual preparations for the 500th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Guadalupe. This milestone anniversary is a central focus of the current Jubilee year, which aims to unite communities of faith globally. The journey serves as a tangible connection to the historical and religious significance of the original apparitions in the 16th century.

Worship Experiences and Community Impact

Archbishop José H. Gomez expressed deep enthusiasm for the arrival of the sculpture. In a statement, he described the visit as a wonderful gift and an extraordinary blessing for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles. He emphasized that the event will serve as a profound source of spiritual strength and unity for the diverse Catholic community in the region. The archbishop highlighted that the sculpture carries a message of hope that transcends geographical boundaries.

At both Mission San Gabriel and Our Lady of the Rosary of Talpa, visitors can participate in a 50-minute veneration experience. This structured time includes musical elements, a detailed account of the Guadalupe apparitions, and a decade of the rosary. The experience also features a message from Pope Francis, reinforcing the global connection of the Catholic faith. Participants will receive ribbons on which they can write prayer petitions.

Future Events and Petition Deliveries

Following the pilgrimage, the prayer petitions written by visitors will be collected and presented at the Basilica of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Mexico City. This gesture symbolizes the ongoing spiritual connection between the local Los Angeles community and the central shrine in Mexico. The physical journey of the sculpture complements this symbolic transfer of faith and devotion.

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The tour culminates with the annual Las Mañanitas celebration at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on December 11. This date falls on the eve of the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe. The festivities will take place on the Cathedral Plaza and include a traditional rosary and serenade. The event concludes with a midnight Mass celebrated by Archbishop José H. Gomez, marking the official end of this significant religious tour.