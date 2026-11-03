PILF Reports Nearly 10,000 Dead Voters on Los Angeles County Rolls

The Public Interest Legal Foundation alleges nearly 10,000 deceased individuals remain active on Los Angeles County voter rolls, raising election integrity concerns ahead of midterm polls.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a formal complaint alleging that Los Angeles County, California maintains nearly 10,000 deceased individuals on its active voter registration lists. This disclosure comes just one day before the scheduled midterm elections, intensifying scrutiny over the state's election administration protocols. The organization claims these findings expose significant gaps in the local voter registration maintenance processes.

Dead Voter Roll Allegations Detail

Lawyers for the Public Interest Legal Foundation identified 9,766 potentially deceased active voter registrants within Los Angeles County. The group filed this Help America Vote Act complaint directly with state election officials to trigger an immediate review of the affected records. These specific figures represent only a portion of the broader irregularities the organization has documented across the region.

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Fictitious Dates and Duplicate Entries

Beyond the deceased voters, the complaint lists 1,279 duplicate registrations on the Los Angeles County voter rolls. The document also notes the presence of 1,340 registrants with fictitious birth dates. Additionally, more than 700 registrants have birth dates that calculate to ages of at least 110 years, a statistical anomaly that further complicates the accuracy of the local voter database.

PILF President Demands Investigation

J. Christian Adams, the President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, stated that California has a responsibility to maintain accurate voter rolls. He emphasized that election officials must investigate these discrepancies to ensure the integrity of the registration records. His comments highlight the group's stance on the necessity of rigorous data verification before any election takes place.

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Previous Warnings About Statewide Errors

Legal counsel for the Public Interest Legal Foundation warned California election officials last year that significant errors were pervasive throughout the state's voter rolls. The group previously alleged that almost 95,000 dead people were on California's voter rolls. These past warnings suggest a systemic issue that has persisted despite earlier notifications to authorities.

Scope of Broader Statewide Irregularities

The current Los Angeles County findings are part of a larger pattern of alleged inaccuracies across the state. The organization reported more than 57,000 duplicate registrants statewide in previous assessments. They also identified more than 7,600 registrants with fictitious birth dates on the broader state database. These cumulative errors have raised serious concerns among watchdog groups regarding the reliability of the upcoming vote.