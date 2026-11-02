PILF Lawsuit Alleges Michigan Voter Rolls Contain 2,500 Supercentenarians

A federal complaint alleges Michigan keeps 2,461 voters aged 110-plus and 2,000 duplicates on rolls. PILF demands Secretary Benson fix errors flagged years ago for accurate elections.

The Public Interest Legal Foundation has filed a Help America Vote Act complaint alleging that Michigan's voter rolls contain nearly 2,500 registrants listed as being at least 110 years old. The legal filing, submitted late last month, asserts that state officials failed to remove 2,461 individuals whose birth years indicate extreme age, with 47 of those records showing birth dates in the 1800s. One specific registrant's file lists a birth year of 1823, a date that predates Michigan's admission to the Union by 14 years.

Core Details Of The Voter Roll Allegations

The lawsuit highlights specific statistical anomalies within the state's voter database that suggest significant data integrity issues. According to the complaint, the presence of 2,461 voters aged 110 or older represents a massive statistical impossibility given current demographic trends. The document further alleges that the rolls include nearly 2,000 duplicate voter registrations, which could indicate systematic errors in how the state manages its election records. Additionally, the filing identifies almost 500 registrants with fictitious birth years that do not correspond to valid historical dates.

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These errors persist despite previous notifications from watchdog groups. The Public Interest Legal Foundation claims it first warned state officials about these inaccuracies in 2019. Despite this early notification, the registrant with the 1823 birth year remains on the active list, according to the lawsuit. The foundation argues that such persistent errors undermine the foundational requirements of the Help America Vote Act, which mandates that states maintain accurate and current voter registration lists.

Stakeholder Positions And Legal Arguments

J. Christian Adams, President of the Public Interest Legal Foundation, issued a strong statement condemning the state's handling of the data. He stated that the continued presence of a voter listed as born in 1823 is inexcusable and reflects a broader failure to maintain clean voter rolls. Adams emphasized that an outside, third-party group should not have been forced to raise this issue with Secretary of State Judd Benson twice to get attention.

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The foundation's legal team argues that the state's inaction demonstrates a lack of due diligence in voter roll maintenance. They contend that Secretary Benson had ample opportunity to correct these problems over the past seven years. The filing suggests that the state's failure to act after the initial 2019 flagging indicates a systemic neglect of electoral data hygiene. The Public Interest Legal Foundation positions itself as a necessary corrective force, insisting that its persistence is a response to official apathy rather than a cause of administrative burden.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

The allegations have direct implications for the integrity of future elections in Michigan. Clean and accurate voter rolls are essential for preventing fraud and ensuring that only eligible citizens participate in the democratic process. If the rolls contain thousands of ineligible entries, the efficiency and trustworthiness of election administration are compromised. The complaint demands that Secretary Benson take immediate steps to purge these invalid records and resolve the duplicate registration issues.

Adams reiterated that Michigan voters deserve accurate voter rolls and that the state has delayed necessary corrections for far too long. He noted that the Public Interest Legal Foundation first flagged this specific inaccuracy on the state's voter roll more than seven years ago. The foundation expects immediate remediation, arguing that the delay is unacceptable for a state with Michigan's electoral history. The outcome of this complaint will determine whether state officials are held accountable for maintaining data that has been challenged by legal experts for nearly a decade.