Pikmin Bloom revealed the next content update — Secret Caves will arrive on December 9.

Pikmin Bloom adds Secret Caves on December 9, sending your squad underground to battle creatures and collect Treasure. Secret Caves unlock at Level 20 in Pikmin Bloom, and you'll need Cave Maps stored in the new Secret Caves tab.

Pikmin Bloom lets you choose how many Pikmin to send, with bigger squads helping you reach deeper cave areas. Pikmin Bloom records every Treasure you find in a new Treasure Catalog, while location-matched Pikmin hit harder. , as the creatures will do a little splunking in the new Secret Caves content.

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The shorthand is that you'll come across new underground locations that will invite your squad to run into familiar creatures from the franchise while uncovering Treasure sparkling in the shadows. We have more info from the team about it below, and you can get the finer details on theirSecret Caves are a new way to send your Pikmin beneath the surface, where they'll explore an underground world and face creatures in search of Treasure.